Lincoln Riley reacts to Big Ten's continued expansion Friday
Lincoln Riley knew the questions were coming about the Big Ten's further expansion, with the news Friday that Oregon and Washington would be following USC into the conference next season.
Before anyone could ask him about it, Riley pre-empted the topic with an opening comment after practice.
"Obviously, I'm sure a lot of the questions here will be about -- I haven’t seen all the news if the Big Ten has expanded or whatever happened -- but I just want to say, our university, our leadership made the decision to go into the future with the Big Ten after this season because it was the best thing for USC. It was not contingent on any other schools, on anything else. We don’t make decisions here at USC based on anyone else other than doing the best for our university, the best for our student-athletes, period.
"So my reaction today is I have no reaction. We’re trying to win the Pac-12 and then we’ll deal with the Big Ten when that time comes."
Riley's comments were clearly intended to cut at the narrative that USC didn't want Oregon in the Big Ten, as the Ducks have been a formidable West Coast rival for the Trojans both on the field and in recruiting.
With the moves -- as the Pac-12 crumbled Friday with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah expected to follow Colorado into the Big 12 -- the Big Ten will be an 18-team conference in 2024.
USC and UCLA had announced their move to the Big Ten last summer.
Riley was asked a question about recruiting implications of Oregon and Washington joining the Trojans in their new conference and he answered as expected.
"No. No. We’re going to recruit locally and nationally as hard as we can. We came here to win national championships. To win national championships, you’re competing against everybody. So in my mind, nothing has changed," Riley said. "It doesn’t matter what conference you’re in. Most schools in the country are going to recruit in Southern California. There’s a lot of good players out here. Very confident in our brand. Very confident in our approach. Our goals are completely unaffected by anything today."