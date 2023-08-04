Lincoln Riley knew the questions were coming about the Big Ten's further expansion, with the news Friday that Oregon and Washington would be following USC into the conference next season.

Before anyone could ask him about it, Riley pre-empted the topic with an opening comment after practice.

"Obviously, I'm sure a lot of the questions here will be about -- I haven’t seen all the news if the Big Ten has expanded or whatever happened -- but I just want to say, our university, our leadership made the decision to go into the future with the Big Ten after this season because it was the best thing for USC. It was not contingent on any other schools, on anything else. We don’t make decisions here at USC based on anyone else other than doing the best for our university, the best for our student-athletes, period.

"So my reaction today is I have no reaction. We’re trying to win the Pac-12 and then we’ll deal with the Big Ten when that time comes."