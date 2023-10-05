The Big Ten released its conference football schedules for the next five seasons on Thursday, revealing USC's future league matchups as it leaves the Pac-12 after this season.

Next fall, the Trojans will host Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin while traveling to Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and UCLA.

In 2025, USC will host Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and UCLA and travel to Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon and Purdue.

For 2026, the Trojans will host Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington and visit Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin and UCLA.

In 2027, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and UCLA come to the Coliseum while USC travels to Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Washington.

And in 2028, the Trojans get Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue at home and go on the road to pay at Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon and UCLA.

The Big Ten is using what it calls a "Flex Protect Plus" model, which features a combination of protected annual opponents along with a rotation of the other conference foes. Each school will play each other Big Ten school at least twice -- once home and once away -- in a five-year cycle.

USC's crosstown rivalry with UCLA is, obviously, a protected perennial matchup.

The dates for the 2024 schedule will be announced later this year.

The Big Ten had released an earlier 2024/2025 schedule model before accepting Oregon and Washington into the conference this summer to bring the league to 18 teams, forcing a recalibration of the schedule.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley shared his reaction to the schedule release Thursday morning.

"I had a chance to look at it. I don’t have any serious complaints. There’s a couple of things on the sequencing of home and away, especially with some of the teams that are in our league, that we didn’t agree with, but at the same point, you understand it's not going to be just perfect for anyone," Riley said. "And I think the West Coast piece, just the way that it’s sequenced out where us and UCLA went in first and then the other two teams went in after that, I feel like it was going to be difficult to honor without having divisions and all of that. I just feel like it was going to be very difficult to honor, to try to fit that much West Coast in when you have so many other people left to play.

"I get the one with UCLA because of the rivalry, the history and the sequencing of how we were accepted into the Big Ten. I just think it was going to be almost impossible to do some type of arrangement like that with the other two West Coast schools and still get the coverage of our entire league. So I honestly felt like from the West Coast piece, I think they did what they needed to do. The reality is we’re still going to play half of our games and in most years a little over half of our games on the West Coast, so I don’t think we’re going to be hurting for it here.

"I thought overall, I mean, it’s kind of a new concept, there’s a lot we’re going to learn once we get into it. I think for the most part, other than some of the home and home or multiple away visits in a row, I thought it was pretty well done."