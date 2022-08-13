Lincoln Riley reacts to the possibility of a donor-led USC NIL collective

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been vocal in his support of BLVD, the NIL operation USC launched this summer to give third-party representation to its student-athletes in pursuing way to financial opportunities.

But when asked Friday after practice about the emergence of a donor-led NIL collective in the works separate from BLVD -- the Student Body Right collective announced earlier this week by longtime Trojans fan Dale Rech -- Riley didn't denounce it, rather leaving his comments open-ended.

"I think we've had a lot of signs internally that people want to support our program and are excited about what's going on here, so I think that notion is, we're not surprised [by it]," Riley said. "We very much believe in the BLVD concept, not only for what it can do for our student-athletes but also making sure that we stay within the rules and having people that have been in this business and are experts in this field is very, very important to us.

"Listen, this is new for all of us. It's still evolving all kinds of places all over the country and I'm confident we will be able to kind of bring everyone together and make sure it's one united effort."