Lincoln Riley's USC staff looks to be set per report of OL coach hiring

Before that, he served five seasons as the offensive line coach at East Carolina from 2010-14 when Riley was the offensive coordinator there.

Jones spent the last three seasons in those roles at Houston after two seasons as the offensive line coach at Texas Tech and two at Cal in that role.

It looks like Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff is now complete, as The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports that the Trojans are expected to hire Houston co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brandon Jones.

During his time at Cal, Jones helped improve a unit that ranked 82nd in sacks allowed the year prior to his arrival to 22nd nationally and second in the Pac-12 Conference at the end of the 2016 campaign, before improving the Texas Tech run game in his first season there, as the Red Raiders averaged 140.9 rushing yards per game for improvement by nearly 40 yards from the 2016 campaign.

For what it's worth, Houston presently ranks near the bottom of the FBS in allowing 2.85 sacks per game this season (tied for 113th nationally) after ranking 61st (2.25) and 108th (2.92) the previous two seasons.

Houston ranks 83rd in rushing this season (144.38 YPG), was 83rd last season (143.13) and 37th (188.17) in 2019.

Here's how Riley's USC coaching staff looks (although only DC Alex Grinch and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons have been formally announced):

Defense

Alex Grinch (from Oklahoma) -- defensive coordinator/safeties

Jamar Cain (Oklahoma) -- presumably defensive line

Roy Manning (Oklahoma) -- was cornerbacks coach at OU, but has also coached outside linebackers

Brian Odom (Oklahoma) -- inside linebackers

Donte Williams (USC) -- role will depend on how he and Manning are slotted but potentially cornerbacks

Offense

Brandon Jones (Houston) -- offensive line

Tashard Choice (Georgia Tech) -- running backs

Dave Nichol (Mississippi State) -- inside receivers

Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma) -- outside receivers

Zach Hanson (Tulsa) -- tight ends

**It's not clear yet who will coach special teams; Riley is his own play-caller.



