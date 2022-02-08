Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked if it was a sensitive situation taking in transfers from his former school Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma fans have taken Riley's surprising departure and the resulting dominoes ... not so well the last two months.

In addition to bringing over four of his Sooners assistant coaches -- defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and outside linebackers/nickels coach Roy Manning -- along with other former Oklahoma support staffers, Riley has also landed three former Sooners players from the transfer portal in QB Caleb Williams, WR Mario Williams and CB Latrell McCutchin.

"We didn't take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal," Riley said, countering the question. "Those players and their families had to make a decision to either stay at that university, just like any other player has to make, or to enter the portal where they can then be recruited by anybody in the country. And that's up to those players and their families and we have nothing to do with that. Once a player gets into a portal where they're open to any school in the country, we would be crazy not to take a look at that and try to help our football team."

USC has taken in 13 transfers so far overall: the three former Sooners, RBs Travis Dye (Oregon) and Austin Jones (Stanford), wide receivers Terrell Bynum (Washington) and Brenden Rice (Colorado), cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado), defensive tackles Earl Barquet (TCU) and Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State), linebacker Shane Lee (Alabama), outside linebacker Romello Height (Auburn) and offensive tackle Bobby Haskins (Virginia).

As it relates to the former Sooners that Riley had recruited initially to Oklahoma, he acknowledged it is a little different.

"Maybe the more emotional tie for me is, these are guys that we recruited, we got to know their families, we were a part of the entire process. All of a sudden they were good enough for us to take at Oklahoma, but now we wouldn't give them a chance just because we're at a new spot? That part never really made sense to me," he said. "Certainly, excited to get those guys here along with all of our other players, and to us literally these are players in the portal, these are guys we feel like can come into USC and help us get this program to where it needs to be."