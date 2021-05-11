TrojanSports - Lindsay Gottlieb: USC women's basketball job 'transcendent opportunity'

Even though the USC women's basketball program has fallen far from its former peak and receded from the national spotlight in recent decades, the Trojans' rich tradition proved to still resonate strongly when it came time to find a new head coach.

Lindsay Gottlieb, who was officially announced as the Trojans new coach on Monday, had her introductory news conference Tuesday and emphasized the significance of joining a program with such a storied history that includes national championships in 1983 and 1984 and another Final Four appearance in 1986.

Gottlieb, who previously coached Cal for eight seasons while reaching the Final Four in in 2013, is leaving her position as an assistant coach with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers to take the USC job.

"I am honored to wear the letters USC across my chest and represent the likes of Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Tina Thompson, the McGee twins, Jacki Gemelos, Cassie Harberts, Courtney Jaco, India Otto and countless other women who make up the tradition of what this program has been and whose legacy will propel us to what we can become in this new era. I am truly honored," Gottlieb said Tuesday, rattling off the names of Trojans through the years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gottlieb signed a six-year contract with USC and will formally start the job after finishing out the final games of the Cavs' season.

She replaces Mark Trakh, who retired after going 11-12 this past season, concluding his second stint as Trojans head coach. He was 65-50 over the last four seasons after a previous tenure at USC from 2004-09 that included two NCAA tournament appearances. But the program hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2014 and has only that one appearance in the last 15 years.

"Lindsay has a proven track record of success and brings instant credibility locally and nationally to our program," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said Tuesday. "She has led a team in our conference to many NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four appearance, and most recently she has earned over-the-top respect as one of the finest and first female assistant coaches in the NBA. Her elite basketball acumen and vision for excellence will lead our program back to national prominence."

Gottlieb went 179-89 in eight seasons (2011-19) at Cal, reaching the NCAA tournament in seven of those seasons and going 32-4 with that Final Four appearance in her second year there. She then became just the seventh female NBA assistant when she was hired by the Cavs in June of 2019 and the first NCAA women's head coach to be hired by an NBA team.

Gottlieb made it clear she didn't necessarily have her sights set on a return to college basketball -- at least not this soon -- but Bohn and USC's administration swayed her by pledging an increased commitment to the women's basketball program in the way of resources.

"I did not go to the NBA to escape college basketball, but I also didn't go with the intention of trying it out and coming right back to college basketball," she said. "I didn't go with a specific plan to become a NBA head coach or get here or there. I went to the NBA to be present and [take on] a new and incredible challenge. ... I wanted to be pushed. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone to learn and grow and impact the guys I worked with, as well as little girls and boys everywhere who might see me and think, 'Of course, women can.' I hope I was doing that and I certainly had no intentions of going anywhere.

"In fact, we were preparing to play the Chicago Bulls, which happened to be my scout when I was in the coaches locker room just checking social media and I saw that USC was going to need a coach after the retirement of Mark Trakh, and I was specifically taken in by the comments by Mike that USC was ready to really recommit to women's basketball. And then Mike called me. You can only bear to leave one thing you love that you love doing and are invested in when something else comes along that feels transcendent -- the right thing at the right time for the right person. And that's why I'm so excited for the chance to lead USC right now in this moment."