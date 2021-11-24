Longtime USC 2022 QB commit Devin Brown backs off Trojans pledge
It was always a worry for USC fans as quarterback Devin Brown's stock kept rising that the uncertain nature of the Trojans' coaching situation would provide the impetus for him to formally reconsider his college decision.
And that's what happened Wednesday, as Brown announced he has de-committed from USC after being committed since September of 2020.
Brown was still rather under-the-radar at that time, but he sent his national profile soaring with a starring performance at the prestigious Elite 11 camp in early July and then put up a record-setting season this fall at Corner Canyon HS in Utah.
Brown set the Utah state record with 4,881 passing yards this season at the same school where USC QB Jaxson Dart set state records for total offensive yards and passing touchdowns (while throwing for 4,691 yards).
Brown had a strong connection with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and tight ends coach Seth Doege, who went all-in on him before many other big programs nationally had, but it is unlikely any of the Trojans' offensive staff remains in place once a new head coach is hired.
Ohio State, Texas and Ole Miss have surged in Brown’s recruitment.
These are the casualties of a mid-season coaching change, as USC has now lost five commits in five-star DE Mykel Williams (flipped to Georgia), five-star CB Domani Jackson (still considering USC along with Alabama and Michigan, Brown (the No. 48-ranked national prospect overall and No. 4 pro-style QB), four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson and three-star linebacker Ty Kana (now committed to Texas Tech).
USC surely won't give up on recruiting Brown and will try to sell him on the new coaching staff once it's in place.