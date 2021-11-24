Longtime USC 2022 QB commit Devin Brown backs off Trojans pledge

It was always a worry for USC fans as quarterback Devin Brown's stock kept rising that the uncertain nature of the Trojans' coaching situation would provide the impetus for him to formally reconsider his college decision.

And that's what happened Wednesday, as Brown announced he has de-committed from USC after being committed since September of 2020.

Brown was still rather under-the-radar at that time, but he sent his national profile soaring with a starring performance at the prestigious Elite 11 camp in early July and then put up a record-setting season this fall at Corner Canyon HS in Utah.

Brown set the Utah state record with 4,881 passing yards this season at the same school where USC QB Jaxson Dart set state records for total offensive yards and passing touchdowns (while throwing for 4,691 yards).