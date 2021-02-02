TrojanSports - LOOK: USC football team starts winter strength and conditioning program

USC formally announced the hiring of Stiner two and a half weeks ago. Formerly an assistant in the S&C department at Notre Dame, he replaced Aaron Ausmus, who spent less than two full years on the job in his latest stint with the program.

The Trojans also announced the rest of Stiner's staff on Monday. It includes Ian Bures, who was also on staff with Stiner at Notre Dame; Chad Smith, who was the director of strength and conditioning at South Alabama last year and at Florida International for seven years following a stint as an assistant at Mississippi State; Adrian Briones, who spent 2020 out of college football after previous stints as the director of S&C at Prairie View A&M (2018-19), director of athletic performance at Houston Baptist (2016-17) and the head strength coach at Delaware State (2013-15); and Zaviar Gooden, who was also working outside of college football but played both at Missouri and in the NFL.