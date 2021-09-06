The further along USC's season-opener went Saturday, the more the passing game became the Drake London show.

To be clear, to one degree or another, it's going to be the Drake London show all season, as it should be.

But many couldn't help but notice that London didn't just become the focal point in the second half of that 30-7 win over San Jose State -- he became essentially the only wide receiver getting any looks on his way to a career-high 12 receptions on a whopping 16 targets for 137 yards.

According to USC's own official stat keepers, over the third and fourth quarters, London had 9 targets resulting in 8 catches for 100 yards while Tahj Washington had 1 target (an incompletion), tight ends Jude Wolfe and Erik Krommenhoek were targeted 3 times (for 2 catches, 28 yards and Krommenhoek's late TD) and running back Keaontay Ingram was targeted once.

To reiterate again, there is never any fault in serving up a heavy dose of London, especially when he is producing like he was Saturday -- and like he usually does. He is USC's best offensive player and should be the focal point, most certainly.

It was more just a source of surprise for many that only one other "wide receiver" received a single target in the second half, especially after talk this preseason of more wideouts needing to be involved this year with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns no longer around as veteran stalwarts.

Head coach Clay Helton was asked about wide receiver usage Sunday night in his Zoom call with reporters and laughed.

"I tell you what, I've been here 12 years and that's the first time I've heard that question. I usually get, 'When are you going to get the tight ends involved?' Now I've got them catching touchdowns and it's going back to the wide receivers. But I appreciate the question," Helton said, chuckling. "At the end of the day it's about being efficient. And we want to be able to use some 12 personnel packages, especially when you look at [tight ends] Erik Krommenhoek and a Jude Wolfe and a Malcolm Epps and even a Michael Trigg, who came in later there and ran an exceptional route -- he's one of the reasons EK caught his touchdown is he went right by the alley defender and the free safety had to fly over top to stop him. They're weapons too and they're targets too and we'll continue to mix them in as well as getting more of the receivers involved.

"It was one of those days where 15 (London) was really hot and he had a great chemistry with Kedon and I don't blame Kedon for throwing it to him either, and Tahj made some nice plays. But some days the balls comes to you and some days it doesn't."

Once more, for the record, most USC fans would be happy with a whole lot of London every week. The other passing distribution decisions are what prompt the questions.

Tahj Washington, who was a standout in the preseason, did all of his damage in the first quarter with 4 catches for 56 yards, including his 29-yard touchdown grab. He did have another good opportunity later on a pass over the middle that he couldn't haul in and finished with 7 targets overall.