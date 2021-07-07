Making the Case: Four-star WR Isaiah Sategna

*****

OREGON

“The Oregon Ducks have a serious chance to gain the signature of 2022 speedster Isaiah Sategna, and one of the primary reasons has nothing to do with football. Sategna considers track and field his main sport, with football being his ticket to a full scholarship. Oregon has one of the premier track programs in the nation and its venue, Hayward Field, following its $200 million dollar renovation last year, is the top track and field facility in the world. Sategna and his parents loved the track portion of his official visit to Eugene earlier this month as much as the football aspects. “The football side of their visit went as well as possible too, and head coach Mario Cristobal and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon have both developed excellent relationships with the Sategna family. Sategna said the favorite part of his visit was getting to know the players and coaches and that he definitely could see himself living in Eugene. Oregon checks both his football and track boxes very well, and the Ducks have a great chance of landing him.” - AJ Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com

USC

“While Isaiah Sategna's top two list may have seemed like a raw reaction to his USC official visit, he actually had already decided going into the trip that it was going to be down to Oregon/USC unless his Trojans visit underwhelmed him. It didn't. The Trojans are a real contender here, as is Oregon, and after decommitting once already from Texas A&M, Sategna is not going to rush into a final decision. "Competing in track is a major factor for the speedster, and while Oregon is certainly a mecca of sorts for that sport, Sategna's mother – former Olympian Dahlia Duhaney (now Sategna) – has a familiarity and comfort level with new USC track coach Quincy Watts (a fellow 1992 Olympian) and also connected strongly with the football staff on the visit, as a friend of hers works in the USC football office. "Sategna also came away impressed with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert's own history of success at the program, the Trojans' high-volume passing attack and reputation for producing stars at the position. "Ultimately, Sategna is waiting to see who will be USC's new jumps coach, as long jump is one of his big events, but the Trojans have a strong chance to reel in the impressive two-sport talent.” - Ryan Young, TrojanSports.com

