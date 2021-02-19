TrojanSports - Making the Case: Who will be No. 1 in updated 2022 rankings?

It was a roller-coaster of a season for Ewers, who missed part of the fall with an injury but returned to the lineup in time for the playoffs and led Southlake Carroll all the way to the Class 6A state championship game. Ewers threw for almost 2,500 yards with 28 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. He has exceptional arm talent to make every throw, and he has shown a propensity to make off-scheduled throws with relative ease. His upside is through the roof. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

Jackson is already ranked No. 2, so there cannot really be any complaints, but an argument could be easily made that he's the most talented high school football player in the country and should be a shutdown corner at USC and beyond. If there is a comparison for Jackson at the same stage it would be Minkah Fitzpatrick, who not only had a phenomenal career at Alabama but was the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL Draft and has excelled in the pros as well. Here's the thing: Jackson is even smoother than Fitzpatrick in coverage, he's incredibly physical at the line of scrimmage and he has a real dog mentality to get after receivers all the time. In a year where No. 1 is not a lock, Jackson deserves to be in the conversation.

Nolen's film came out late, and he missed some games due to a minor injury and COVID-19, but when he played he showed why he is among the best in the country. Nolen is a very athletic interior defensive linemen with quickness off the ball and the ability to change games in the trenches. He is a player that has to be accounted for every play. Nolen is a great athlete with the blend of power, finesse and athleticism in the trenches. It is easy to see why Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU and Tennessee, among others, are pursuing him. He makes a strong case for the No. 1 player in the country.

