TrojanSports - March Mojo: USC reaches Elite Eight for just second time in modern era

Nobody could have imagined the success USC and coach Andy Enfield would find in rebuilding the roster this offseason in large part around four mid-major transfers.

But those moves have paid off on in some of the biggest moments this season, and so it was perfectly fitting that this largely underrated, overachieving Trojans team would seize its biggest moment -- and the biggest moment for this program in 20 years -- largely on the strength of two of those underrated, overachieving transfers.

Isaiah White, who joined USC from Utah Valley, matched his season high with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting (4 of 5 on 3-pointers), and Tahj Eaddy, the sparkplug from Santa Clara, scored 20 on 7-of-11 shooting (3 of 6 on 3s) while hitting one of the biggest shots late to send the Trojans to an 82-68 win over Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

With that, No. 6-seeded USC (25-7) is headed to the Elite Eight for just the second time in the modern era -- excluding being among the final four teams in smaller tournament setups back in 1940 and 1954. The Trojans were making just their third Sweet 16 appearance since the early 1960s and now join their 2001 team in making it this far.

USC, which has won all three of its NCAA tournament games by double figures, will play top-seeded and undefeated Gonzaga on Tuesday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

After blowing out No. 3 Kansas, 85-51, in the second round, the Trojans carried all of that momentum into the first half Sunday against No. 7 Oregon, building a 41-26 halftime lead that would surge to 64-43 midway through the second half.

White and Eaddy led the charge in that first half with 12 points each. This marked just the second 20-point game this season for White, who came in averaging 7.3 points per game. For Eaddy, it was the latest leading performance for a player who has become the pulse of this team in many ways.

The lead was later at 69-49 when Oregon rattled off 11 straight points and held the Trojans scoreless for 5:30 while suddenly adding a tease of suspense to the proceedings.

But Eaddy -- again, fittingly -- stopped that run with a 3-pointer and Evan Mobley soon followed with a thunderous power move through the lane and two-handed dunk to push it back to 74-60 with less than 3 minutes to play.

There would be no suspense after all.

Ultimately, the Trojans' stifling zone defense held the Ducks to 37.7-percent shooting while USC shot 57.4 percent (10 of 17 on 3s).

