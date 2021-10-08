One team that surprisingly hasn't given USC many problems the last couple seasons has been Utah.

Arguably the Trojans' best wins each of the last two years have come against the Utes.

In 2019, it was the Matt Fink game, as USC's third-string quarterback came off the bench to pass for 351 yards and 3 TDs in a 30-23 win over a Utah team that reached the Pac-12 championship game and went 11-3.

Last season, it was a relatively comfortable 33-17 win for USC at Utah in a season in which most of the Trojans' victories required tense fourth-quarter rallies. QB Kedon Slovis passed for 264 yards, 2 TDs and and 1 INT in that game.

The teams meet again Saturday evening (5 p.m. PT on Fox) in the Coliseum, where USC has never lost to Utah

Asked this week what he expects from the Utes defense, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said the Utes do what they do -- and the part of that which has been conducive to the Trojans the last two meetings is that it hasn't involved much drop-8 coverage that other teams have employed to stifle the passing attack.

That said, Utah ranks among the better defenses nationally so far, sitting 26th in total defense at 304 yards per game allowed (and 53rd in scoring defense at 22.3 points allowed per game). And to the prior point, the Utes have been especially good against the pass, ranking 13th nationally in allowing 163.5 yards per game through the air. (That stat is skewed a little in that San Diego State passed for only 44 yards against Utah while rushing on 70 percent of its plays, but still, no team has passed for more than 248 yards against the Utes so far.)

With the Trojans having less proven playmakers in the receiving corps, perhaps it's perilous to extrapolate too much from those last two showdowns and just expect more of the same.

"They've been good on defense for a long time at Utah, and the defensive guys, that philosophy's been there for a long, long time. They do a good job of what they do, and I think they're a team that kind of has the mentality of, this is what we do, we're really good at it and we're not going to necessarily try to recreate the wheel for any individual team," Harrell said. "I have a lot of respect for them because of that, because they do what they do and they do it at a really high level."

Still, the more concerning matchup for the Trojans is on the other side, where Utah's rushing attack goes against a defense that struggles to tackle in space and gave up 322 yards on the ground to Oregon State two weeks ago.

Take out one lackluster rushing performance against San Diego State (31 carries for 70 yards) and the Utes are averaging 198.7 rushing yards over their other three games.

Freshman Micah Bernard is averaging 5.9 yards per carry (247 rushing yards, 1 TD), sophomore Tavion Thomas is at 6.4 YPC (134 yards, 2 TDs) and TJ Pledger is at 8.0 YPC (128 yards, 1 TD) in that backfield. Pledger, a transfer from Oklahoma, dominated carries the last time out, toting it 10 times for 117 yards and a TD vs. Washington State.

At quarterback, Utah made the move from Charlie Brewer to Cam Rising during Week 2, with Brewer since leaving the program. Rising, the Texas transfer who started against USC last year before being knocked out with a season-ending injury, was just 13 for 23 for 137 yards (plus 32 rushing) vs. Washington State after fully taking the reins, so it's pretty clear that the Utes will lean heavily on that ground game.

"Their run game is dynamic, the quarterback is very accurate. I go back to my Texas days with Cam and he can make a lot of throws, so it's what they are. It's going to be tough, fundamental, well-coached and we know they're going to try to run the football at us right off the bat," USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said.

Orlando was pretty candid about the challenge that poses to his unit -- which allowed Oregon State to average 6.3 yards per carry over 51 attempts -- when asked how he feels about the Trojans' tackling.

"It's not great. You can watch the film," Orlando said. "Collectively, we've got to get better in space. That's where we've been struggling right now, just taking angles and just being confident. I think there's a confidence level that goes into it, that I'm not the only guy out here on the field, there's going to be people running to the football, and then when you have two or three people at the football the percentages will go way up in the air. But when guys are one-on-one in space there's some hesitation and we've just got to eliminate it, go after the guy, take your best shot, change the speed and momentum, but more importantly define it for the other guys who are chasing the football.

"Sometimes when you just sit there and you're unsure of what you're going to do and I'm running behind him and he's unsure, then I'm sure. So just go take your shot, slow him down and we'll reel him in with people pursuing to the football."

For deeper insight into the Utah side of this matchup, meanwhile, we asked Alex Markham of UteNation.com to break it down for us:

How does this Utah team turn back to the focus of football after enduring more tragedy with the death of safety Aaron Lowe?

Markham: "It’s tough, man. It’s even tough on me with all the news on the situation that I’ve dug up. Too many Utah players witnessed their friend and teammate get murdered. It makes me tear up even thinking about that. The best they can do, though, is use football as an outlet to go through their grieving process and hopefully bond even more together.

"Is that even possible, though? I just don’t know and we won’t know the answer to that until after the first quarter on Saturday."

What is the ceiling of this Utes team based on the first four games, with the only wins so far coming against Weber State and a bad Washington State team?

Markham: "Because of the Aaron Lowe tragedy, it’s tough to say. What I do know is that the coaching staff went with the safe choice at quarterback to start the year — which was the wrong choice. It’s the opinion of many that I talk to around the program, and also my own opinion, that Utah would be 4-0 with the much more mobile Cam Rising as the starter from the get-go.

"If the offense can fix its fumbling issues, this team can be in the thick of things for the Pac-12 South. I just think it’s going to be a draining challenge for them mentally now — with the murder of Lowe — and Utah very easily could struggle to win many more games."