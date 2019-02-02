Where can Graham Harrell make a difference at USC? Well, everywhere. The new offensive coordinator might not be viewed as the savior Kliff Kingsbury was, but he still represents a cosmic shift from what the Trojans have been doing on offense for the past six years. And for a program that in 2018 was held back most by what transpired on that side of the ball, the upgrade at OC should translate to wins. That begins with how he affects those around him. Here are 10 individuals we expect to be most impacted by Harrell this year.

10. PUKA NACUA

Harrell stepped foot on the USC campus literally a few days after Bru McCoy left it. Assuredly, Clay Helton informed McCoy that Harrell was close to confirmed as the new OC when he appealed to his five-star signee to stay. The consolation prize from both developments, and it’s no small one, might be Nacua. While the Class of 2019 Utah product is very attracted to the idea of playing in Los Angeles, Nacua has elected to take all five of his official visits and hold off until NSD to sign. Washington is still in contention, and Oregon is making a late push as it hosts him this weekend (without a WRs coach). The Trojans remain the team to beat, thanks in part to Harrell and his Air Raid offense. Kingsbury became a big draw for Nacua, but not because of his name so much as his system. His game would appear to be a perfect fit for this offense. Hiring Harrell doesn’t guarantee Nacua comes, but a different OC might have been the tipping point for the longtime commit to flip.

9. DEVON WILLIAMS

He might be the best Trojan no one talks about. Not unlike Michael Pittman as a freshman, Williams established himself on special teams -- he appeared in all 12 games -- and gained meaningful if limited exposure to the receiver position. In the one game he got significant run on offense, Williams showed he not only belonged but has a legitimately high ceiling, catching three passes for 87 yards and a TD in place of an injured Pittman. It remains to be seen what types of personnel groupings USC will lean on with its Air Raid. But it’s safe to guess the receivers will all see an uptick in snaps. Williams, who has unique speed for his size, might experience the biggest role change. And while Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the obvious top targets, this offense has room for more. If Williams, who has a head start in spring over the incoming freshman wideouts, can pick up the system by summer, he can star in the fall.

8. JOSH FALO

Perhaps no weapon was a bigger casualty of USC’s offense last year than Falo. After showing promise in his limited role as a freshman, and remaining a tough cover in practice, he caught just 10 passes last year. The tight ends collectively accounted for only 17 receptions. Robert Woods once caught that many passes in a single game. That disappearing act wasn’t supposed to happen with Falo in the picture, even despite Daniel Imatorbhebhe being sidelined for the entire season. As colleague Ryan Young put it on our latest podcast (Air Raid Remix), their lack of involvement was a systemic failure. And while Kingsbury hasn’t always been keen on featuring a tight end, Harrell relies on them. Kelvin Smith caught 29 passes in 2018. Only Xavier Grimble has hit that mark in the last decade among USC tight ends. Two years ago, Smith caught 27 passes. It’s easily a number Falo could produce if used right. The same goes for a healthy Imatorbhebhe.

7. STEPHEN CARR

It’s probably been a bit forgotten, but Carr can be an excellent receiver out of the backfield. He made several significant catches as a freshman, including after being sidelined by a torn plantar fascia. His receiving prowess was oddly missing from his game this past season. While he never quite looked 100 percent, the offense definitely wasn’t either. Harrell’s scheme has consistently featured two running backs in the passing game -- the top option has had at least 24 receptions the past three years, while the duo has averaged 43.6. USC hasn’t consistently gotten even one back involved since Buck Allen in 2014. The Trojans, of course, also stand to improve running the ball. It’s not Harrell’s forte, but North Texas outproduced USC by a good margin last year in terms of attempts, yards per carry and scoring via the run. In fact, the Trojans’ 32.8 rushes per game were their fewest in six years. Bet on Carr to benefit not only from a different offense but different coaching. Tee Martin intimated that Carr, who saw his YPC drop by a full yard, had started to develop some bad habits in his sophomore campaign, too often looking to break the big run. This spring will be a critical one for Carr, who is coming off another injury, a disappointing year otherwise, and I’m told is anxiously awaiting to see what his role will be after mulling a transfer after the season. If Harrell’s previous work is any indication, Carr could be pleasantly surprised.

6. MICHAEL PITTMAN