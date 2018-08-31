It's the return of the Tenfold! Or perhaps we should call this entry a mini Tenfold. I recently welcomed a very special addition to my family and was on leave, so I have just one item in this week's edition. But I think you'll like it.

It’s been said over the years that Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells had a magic number he subscribed to. The number was 51 and it represented the sum of rushing attempts and completions in a game. If a team hit that mark, it was much more likely to win, but if it didn’t it’d likely lose.

Granted, Parcells was an NFL coach operating in a very different era of football. I’m not sure if anyone’s done an exhaustive study to see how well this formula even checked out while he was active. But I found the notion of a magic number fascinating nonetheless.

I went back and examined USC’s past two seasons, a 27-game span in which the offense was continuously headed by Coach Clay Helton, OC Tee Martin and OL coach Neil Callaway, and mostly by QB Sam Darnold and QBs coach Tyson Helton as well. The Trojans went 21-6 over this stretch.

Interestingly, there is a serious disparity in completions plus rushing attempts – for the sake of this article, let’s call them CPR – among wins and losses. It’s not something I expected to be so pronounced.

USC’s six lowest CPR totals from the past two seasons were produced in its six losses. Its average CPR in losses was 48.3. It’s average in wins was 65.1. That’s a pretty significant difference – nearly 17 plays. The high in a loss was 54, against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, which is still 11 plays less than the average win total. The low CPR for any game was a measly 42 versus Washington State last year. Once upon a time, 42 carries was practically another day in the park for Rickey Bell.

As you can see, USC is undefeated when it has at least 55 completions plus rushing attempts. So, is that its magic number? I think we can zero in even more on a missing link. If you had to guess, do you think the 17-play margin in CPR between wins and losses involves a greater disparity in completions or rushing attempts?

Congratulations if you guessed the latter.

It’s actually not even close. USC has averaged 27.5 rushes in losses over the past two years and 39.8 rushes in wins. (Note: I made sure to exclude sacks from all calculations.) Additionally, the Trojans have failed to run the ball 30 times in all but one of their last eight defeats (this includes the 2015 Pac-12 title game against Stanford and the 2015 Holiday Bowl against Wisconsin). The lone exception was two years ago at Utah, which was Darnold’s first career start and somewhat of a fluky loss.

The question then becomes, does USC simply not run enough in certain games?

I realize there is some correlation versus causation involved here. When you’re winning, you tend to run more; when you fall behind, you’re forced to pass. This is undeniable. But I don’t think that entirely explains the data. USC wasn’t in major holes early in eventual losses to Alabama, Stanford, Utah or Washington State. Even the Ohio State game was just 7-0 after the first quarter. And yet the Trojans didn’t manage to run the ball 30 times in four of those five contests.

Conversely, they are undefeated since Helton became the permanent coach when they run the ball at least 33 times. The number drops to 30 if you disregard the 2016 Utah loss, when USC ran 32 times but lost three fumbles, all on rushing attempts.

A common issue in USC’s five other losses over the past two seasons was not simply the lack of rushing attempts but the ability to run it. The Trojans couldn’t dictate terms in the trenches. That, I believe, explains the vast disparities in CPR as much as score dictating playcalling. Last season’s Notre Dame game is really the only example from the past two years that was essentially decided by halftime.

Helton has asserted for some time now that the offense is designed to be run-first but also balanced. The overall numbers from the past two seasons would suggest those initiatives are being met. Yet the dramatic CPR swings between wins and losses underscores the need to run the ball better and more often; the passing game is rarely the problem. The primary reason the Trojans didn’t run more in those losses wasn’t because they were trailing, it’s because they weren’t effective doing it. That’s an important distinction.

And when USC doesn’t run well against a good team it almost always loses. (Two exceptions would be the Rose Bowl versus Penn State and last year’s home game against Texas, both of which required miracle work from Darnold.)

There are two other notable patterns from the six defeats over the past two years that you’re probably already aware of: They all came against ranked teams and on the road, either at a neutral site or in the opponent’s home stadium. USC annually plays one of the toughest schedules in the country, this despite the Pac-12 falling to fifth in prestige among Power 5 conferences. While the Trojans obviously cannot win a national championship without beating ranked teams away from the Coliseum, the data indicates they can’t do so without a more productive run game.

Committing to 30 carries every week, no matter what, probably wouldn’t be a bad idea either.