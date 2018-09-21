Is USC’s offense broken?

The Trojans can’t run the ball, they’re not efficient passing, and from week to week they don’t know whether they’ll run block or pass protect. They’ve scored two touchdowns in the past eight quarters, and their 17 points is the fewest over a two-game stretch since the 1992 season finale and 1993 season opener.

It’s probably worth noting the former was Larry Smith’s finale as well.

You don’t have to go quite as far back to find when the Trojans last scored so few points in a span of two losses. The coaches heading that offense are quite familiar as well. It was only two years ago that Clay Helton relinquished playcalling duties to first-time offensive coordinator Tee Martin. The Trojans featured a five-star prospect at quarterback surrounded by veteran skill players and an experienced offensive line, and yet a listless offense produced just 16 points as USC dropped two of its first three games for the first time in 15 years.

We never saw exactly how that offense would fare for an entire season because Sam Darnold replaced Max Browne before the fourth game of the 2016 campaign and effectually transformed the Trojans into one of the top teams in the country. But without an ace of spades to play this time around, we might find out just how developed this offense really is. Or if it ever was.

The numbers through three games with JT Daniels at quarterback are eerily similar to the three started by Browne two years ago. And the competition has been comparable -- a nonconference Power 5 opponent away from the Coliseum, Stanford on the road, and a Group of Five game at home -- but not quite as daunting, as Alabama and its defense was vastly superior to that of Texas.