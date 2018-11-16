Who is USC's best quarterback?

Consider it the other elephant in the USC locker room, except this one isn’t being discussed internally by Clay Helton and his staff. Their conviction that a healthy JT Daniels warrants every meaningful snap reduces any question about who should be the signal caller to a rhetorical one for its fans.

Only the players are asking the question, too.

They haven’t forgotten what they saw three weeks ago, when Jack Sears, who had not played a down of college football, was forced into action against Arizona State after Daniels and backup Matt Fink were injured, and proceeded to turn in arguably the finest performance by a USC quarterback all season. Sources tell me there's a growing sentiment within the locker room that Sears might be the better quarterback right now.

“He proved a lot,” senior cornerback Biggie Marshall said. “He proved his will. He proved that in any given situation, he’s a warrior. I’ll go to war with him any time, any week.”

Barring injury, it probably won’t happen again in any week at USC. Sears sits not only behind the true freshman Daniels, who’s puzzlingly entrenched like a veteran all-conference starter, but also redshirt sophomore Fink.

“It gets frustrating,” acknowledged Sears, who hasn’t allowed his third-string status to dictate his approach. “I don’t think anybody likes sitting, watching from the sideline. But at the same time I’m trying to be the best teammate I can be and support the guys anyway I can. ...

“Come out each day and try to improve on something and have fun doing it, help the team whatever way I can. That’s what I can control. I can control my attitude, my effort, my leadership out here, and that’s what I’m trying to work on.”

In late August, Daniels had convincingly won the job by stringing together the best practices before any of the three had game film to evaluate. The outcome seemingly validated Helton turning down prospective transfer Shea Patterson because of a prior commitment to Daniels, who was in the process of reclassifying after his junior year of high school. Three months later, Daniels, Fink and Sears have all played, and it’s not quite clear who gives USC the best shot to win.

More than a few on the team believe the quarterback competition should still be open.

“No doubt,” one prominent offensive player said, pointing to the immediate success Sears and Fink enjoyed amid Daniels’ continued struggles. “All of them can be starters.”