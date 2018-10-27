Two years ago, USC had a notorious streak of eight games against Power Five teams where its offense didn’t score more than three touchdowns. This was during a spell in which the Trojans became overly reliant on JuJu Smith-Schuster to create plays, in turn making it easy for opposing defenses to key in on him and not worry as much about other parts of the offense.

In a related development, the Trojans lost six of these eight games.

Things got so predictable that Smith-Schuster scored just one touchdown during this stretch. Mind you, he scored eight touchdowns in the eight games before the drought, and seven touchdowns in the eight games after it. What those plentiful scoring periods had in common was … not Sam Darnold, believe it or not. No, Darnold was a major factor in the latter span but Cody Kessler was the signal caller for the former.

What made USC a more dynamic passing offense in both instances is that it featured heavy distribution to its best receivers.

The Trojans enter Saturday’s tilt with Arizona State as the No. 86 scoring offense, averaging just 26.0 points per game. If the season ended today, that would be their lowest mark since the 2001 season (24.8). Accordingly, USC has scored more than three touchdowns on offense just twice all season, and one of those occasions was against Group of Five opponent UNLV.

Aside from the obvious lack of a running game -- USC currently sits at No. 114 in the country in rushing offense -- I’ve noticed two trends that I think bring the Trojans’ game planning into question. One, they don’t ride their best running back, whoever it might be on any given weekend; and two, just one receiver at a time excels, similar to the stretch noted above involving Smith-Schuster.