2018-09-16 21:33:37 -0500 football

Michael Brown to take over as USC's kicker, other injury notes

USC coach Clay Helton provided an updated injury report for his team Sunday night.
John Hefti/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

USC coach Clay Helton was expecting bad news on kicker Chase McGrath's knee, and it was confirmed Sunday that the sophomore will require surgery to repair his ACL.Helton announced that redshirt-sop...

