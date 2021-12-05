Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley, future: 'All I want from him is a fair shot'

Among this USC football team, freshman quarterback Miller Moss always gives among the most insightful perspectives, and Saturday night after his first extended action of the season, he was reliably candid in reflecting back on his first year with the Trojans.

""I missed my senior year [of high school] and then I didn't play much this year so your love for the game is definitely tested, especially when you're named the third-string quarterback in fall camp. That stuff's not easy. I'd be lying if [I said] it was," he shared. "It really tests your love for the game, it tests how much you really want this stuff. There's been a lot of adversity this year and I'm happy I came out of it in a positive way."

Moss was thrust into action late in the third quarter of USC's season-ending 24-14 loss at Cal on Saturday night when fellow freshman Jaxson Dart was knocked from the game with a punishing hit on a scramble.

Interim head coach Donte Williams said he wasn't sure if Dart had sustained a concussion but that the QB wasn't cleared to return to the game.

And so with that, Moss took the reins of the offense for the first time this fall.

After not having a senior high school season due to the pandemic wiping out fall football in California last year and Moss enrolling at USC in January, he had come in for one snap during the Week 3 Washington State game when Dart had to come off the field for a play. But otherwise, the coaching staff had curiously decided not to get him any action, even late in the blowout 29-point loss to UCLA two weeks ago when Moss was the backup QB with junior starter Kedon Slovis sidelined (as he remained the rest of the season).

Moss finished Saturday 8-of-13 passing for 74 yards, a TD and a lost fumble on a sack he couldn't have prevented when a Cal defender came unblocked from a blind side.

Moss' first Trojans' touchdown came on the team's final drive of the season, on a third-and-9 from the 16-yard line as the QB hit receiver K.D. Nixon with a short on-time connection that allowed Nixon to work his way into the end zone.

After the game, Moss said, he gave the touchdown ball to his mother as they shared a hug on the field.