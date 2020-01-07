Mock draft roundup: Where the Trojans are projected in the NFL draft
It's important to note at the very top that mock drafts at this point are highly volatile and varied, largely unreliable and at times uninformed, and mainly a source of entertainment and debate.
It's simply way too early to be anything else with the 2020 NFL Draft still three and a half months away.
USC's top projected draft pick, left tackle Austin Jackson, hasn't even publicly announced a draft decision yet -- though it would be hard to see him returning given where his stock seems to be at this point.
The NFL Scouting Combine, various team pro days and individual workouts/interviews will greatly impact where prospects stand, and none of those are close to happening yet.
So take all of this for what it is, as we round up where USC players are landing on the early mock drafts. To this point, only Jackson and senior wide receiver Michael Pittman are being mentioned from the Trojans.
Defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker technically have decisions to make as draft-eligible underclassmen, but it seems likely all return to USC. Meanwhile, senior DE Christian Rector and LB John Houston will hope to impress teams and sneak into the back of the draft or get undrafted free agent offers.
But as far as the mock drafts are concerned, it's about Jackson and Pittman. Keeping in mind most sites only forecast the first round -- and acknowledging that not all mock drafters carry the same credentials -- here's how things look at this point.
LT Austin Jackson
-1st round, 10th overall to the Cleveland Browns (Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer)
-1st round, 10th overall to the Cleveland Browns (WalterFootball.com)
-1st round, 11th overall to the New York Jets (DraftTek.com)
-1st round, 11th overall to the New York Jets (Draftsite.com)
-1st round, 13th overall to the Indianapolis Colts (SB Nation's Dan Kadar)
-1st round, 25th overall to the Miami Dolphins (Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre)
-1st round, 27th overall to the Miami Dolphins (CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson)
-1st round, 30th overall to the Green Bay Packers (NJ.com)
-2nd round, 43rd overall to the Chicago Bears (USA TODAY Draftwire's Luke Easterling)
-2nd round, 48th overall to the New York Jets (San Diego Union-Tribune)
*Not on PFF's first-round mock draft or Athlon's first-round mock draft.
WR Michael Pittman
-1st round, 22nd overall to the Buffalo Bills (DraftTek.com)
-2nd round, 62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins (San Diego Union-Tribune)
-3rd round, 73rd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars (Draftsite.com)
-3rd round, 92nd overall to the Las Vegas Raiders (USA TODAY Draftwire's Luke Easterling)