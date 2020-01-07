It's important to note at the very top that mock drafts at this point are highly volatile and varied, largely unreliable and at times uninformed, and mainly a source of entertainment and debate.

It's simply way too early to be anything else with the 2020 NFL Draft still three and a half months away.

USC's top projected draft pick, left tackle Austin Jackson, hasn't even publicly announced a draft decision yet -- though it would be hard to see him returning given where his stock seems to be at this point.

The NFL Scouting Combine, various team pro days and individual workouts/interviews will greatly impact where prospects stand, and none of those are close to happening yet.

So take all of this for what it is, as we round up where USC players are landing on the early mock drafts. To this point, only Jackson and senior wide receiver Michael Pittman are being mentioned from the Trojans.

Defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker technically have decisions to make as draft-eligible underclassmen, but it seems likely all return to USC. Meanwhile, senior DE Christian Rector and LB John Houston will hope to impress teams and sneak into the back of the draft or get undrafted free agent offers.

But as far as the mock drafts are concerned, it's about Jackson and Pittman. Keeping in mind most sites only forecast the first round -- and acknowledging that not all mock drafters carry the same credentials -- here's how things look at this point.