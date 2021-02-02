TrojanSports - National Signing Day Announcement Guide

National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
NSD PREVIEW: Farrell's predictions | Flip Watch | Five teams in the spotlight
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
When: Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. on Twitter
Finalists: Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss
Related coverage: Harsin contacts 4-star LB Trevin Wallace
When: Feb. 3 at 9:10 a.m.
Finalists: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon
Related coverage: Sting Factor: Avante Dickerson's decommitment from Minnesota
When: Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
Related coverage: NSD 2021: Mike Farrell's five predictions
When: Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
Related coverage: Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Goes In-Depth On Michigan
When: Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
Finalists: Penn State, Washington, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan State, Ole Miss
Related coverage: Minneapolis four-star Davon Townley breaks down his contenders
When: Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Finalists: USC, Ohio State
Related coverage: WATCH: Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis talks USC, Ohio State and final decision
When: Feb. 3 at 11:15 a.m. on Twitter and Instagram
Finalists: Michigan State, Kansas, Auburn, Ole Miss
Related coverage: Breaking down top WRs still available in 2021 class
When: Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram
Finalists: Auburn, North Carolina, LSU
Related coverage: Auburn contacts in-state DB, could offer soon
When: Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram
Related coverage: NSD Preview: Five teams in the spotlight
When: Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Georgia
Related coverage: Terrion Arnold's mind is made up
When: Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN
Finalists: Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Rutgers, USC, Tennessee
Related coverage: Rivals100 DT Tywone Malone goes in-depth on his final series of visits
When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Florida State
Related coverage: South-Central Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021
When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter
Finalists: Texas, Washington
Related coverage: Sting Factor: David Abiara decommits from Notre Dame
When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram
Finalists: Notre Dame, LSU
Related coverage: South-Central Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021
When: Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. on Twitter
Finalists: Auburn, LSU, North Carolina
Related coverage: Three finalists for Florida DB Dontae Balfour