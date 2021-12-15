National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Just five years since it was implemented, the Early Signing Period has replaced February's National Signing Day as the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
Time: 8:00 AM
Schools in the mix: South Carolina, Texas A&M
Time: 8:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Florida, Notre Dame
Time: 8:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Auburn, Tennessee
Time: 8:15 AM
Schools in the mix: Kentucky (commit), Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas A&M
Time: 8:45 AM
Schools in the mix: Cincinnati, Arkansas, Kentucky
Time: 9:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Tulane (committed), Tennessee
Time: 9:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Virginia (commit), Virginia Tech
Time: 9:45 AM
Schools in the mix: Ohio State (commit), Texas
Time: 10:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State
Time: 10:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Notre Dame (committed), Michigan
Time: 10:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Florida, LSU
Time: 10:30 AM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Texas A&M
Time: 10:30 AM
Schools in the mix: Alabama (committed), LSU
Time: 10:30 AM
Schools in the mix: Louisville, Mississippi State
Time: 11:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, BYU
Time: 11:15 AM
Schools in the mix: Penn State, Virginia, Boston College, Northwestern, Maryland
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida State
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida State
Time: 12:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Ole Miss, Florida State, Arkansas
Time: 1:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma
Time: 1:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Texas, UCF
Time: 1:15 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia Tech, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Miami, Florida State, Oregon
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: LSU, Missouri
Time: 2:20 PM
Schools in the mix: Pittsburgh, Colorado
Time: 3:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Michigan
Time: 3:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, LSU
Time: 3:15 PM
Schools in the mix: USC, Ohio State
Time: 3:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Virginia, Cal, Mississippi State
Time: 4:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Miami
Time: 4:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Florida
Time: 4:15 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Texas A&M
Time: 4:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami
Time: 4:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Oregon State, BYU, Wisconsin
Time: 4:40 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, USC
Time: 5:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn
Time: 5:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas, Michigan State, Baylor
Time: 5:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State
Time: 6:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Georgia, Florida
Time: 7:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Ohio State, Indiana, South Carolina, Miami
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Georgia
Commitment breakdown: CJ Smith to Georgia
UGASPORTS.COM: Four-star wideout CJ Smith commits to Georgia
Committed to: Oklahoma
SOONERSCOOP.COM: Tarber commits to Sooners
Committed to: Vanderbilt
VANDYSPORTS.COM: Three-star safety Jadais Richard the latest in a wave of Vandy commits
Committed to: Auburn
AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Tigers add Sledge
Committed to: Ohio State
Analysis: Caden Curry announces Ohio State commitment
SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM: Four-star DE Caden Curry commits to Ohio State
Caden Curry chooses Ohio State: What it means
Committed to: Georgia
Commitment breakdown: Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette commits to Georgia
UGASPORTS.COM: Rivals Top 50 prospect Daylen Everette commits to Georgia
Committed to: Nebraska
Committed to: Auburn
AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Auburn flips 4-star CB
Committed to: Oklahoma
Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 WR Jayden Gibson to Oklahoma
SOONERSCOOP.COM: A Dangerous Weapon
Committed to: LSU