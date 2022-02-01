 TrojanSports - National Signing Day Announcement Guide: Times for all the top prospects
National Signing Day Announcement Guide: Times for all the top prospects

Adam Friedman and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the addition of the Early Signing Period. But just because only about 25 percent of prospects are still unsigned doesn't mean there won't be plenty of drama come Wednesday. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

*****

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Date/Time: Tuesday

Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Utah

Related coverage: Signing Day Preview

*****  

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Date/Time: Wednesday, 9:00 a.m.

Schools in the mix: Florida (committed), Alabama

Related coverage: Jalen Farmer no longer under the radar for Alabama

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Schools in the mix: LSU, Oregon, Boston College

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Schools in the mix: TCU, Purdue, USC, Vanderbilt

Related coverage: USC enters the mix for Texas DT Connor Lingren

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Schools in the mix: Florida, Auburn, Clemson

Related coverage: Making the Case: Four-star DE Caden Story

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.

Schools in the mix: Washington, Penn State

Related coverage: Polynesian Bowl: Predicting where top players will sign

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Georgia (committed), Oregon, Florida

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida A&M

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 12:20 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Michigan, Georgia, Clemson

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 12:40 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Oregon, Washington

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Iowa State (committed), Oklahoma, Miami

Related coverage: UM pushing for teammates Moten, Thomas, and they may split up

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Miami

Related coverage: UM pushing for teammates Moten, Thomas, and they may split up

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.

Schools in the mix: LSU, Alabama, Florida

Related coverage: National Signing Day: Programs in the spotlight

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.

Schools in the mix: LSU, Alabama, Florida

Related coverage: National Signing Day: Programs in the spotlight

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Florida

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Kentucky, Illinois

Related coverage: Kentucky will host surprise official visitor this weekend

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Florida, LSU

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Texas, Clemson

Related coverage: Tuesdays with Gorney: Rivals250 commitment predictions

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Texas, Oklahoma

Related coverage: Making the Case: Five-star Devon Campbell

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Clemson

Related coverage: Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami

Related coverage: Surprise visitor could be in store for Canes

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Oregon, Miami, USC

Related coverage: Iuli debated waiting, now will announce Wed.

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Florida, LSU

Related coverage: Making the Case: Five-star safety Jacoby Mathews

*****  

Date/Time: Wednesday

Schools in the mix: Miami, Auburn, Syracuse, Oregon

Related coverage: Anez Cooper hosts Cristobal, Salave'a for in-home, visiting UM this weekend

*****

Date/Time: Wednesday

Schools in the mix: Texas (committed), TCU

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: Oklahoma State

OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM: Dotson pulls the trigger

*****  

Committed to: Oregon

Oregon gets re-commitment from four-star Jahlil Florence

DuckSportsAuthority.com: Four-star 2022 CB Jahlil Florence re-commits to Oregon

*****  

Committed to: TCU

*****  

Committed to: Florida

*****

