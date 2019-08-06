Chris Steele, the 5-star freshman cornerback who transferred to USC in June from Florida, has been ruled immediately eligible for the Trojans, coach Clay Helton announced Tuesday after practice.

USC still has waiver requests pending for freshmen wide receiver Bru McCoy and cornerback Jayden Williams, Helton said.

McCoy, the 5-star prospect and highest-ranked 2019 addition for the Trojans, signed and enrolled at USC in the winter before transferring to Texas and reversing that decision in June.

He is considered less likely to receive immediate eligibility.

It is not clear what Williams' waiver request is for. The 3-star prospect from Corona Centennial High School was known to have an uphill battle becoming academically eligible, but he made it to campus as expected this summer and has been practicing in fall camp.

Steele, meanwhile, went in-depth with TrojanSports.com upon his transfer to USC about the factors that prompted his exit from Florida -- where he went through spring practice -- and why he felt he was deserving of a waiver from the NCAA.

Steele has stated that he informed the Gators coaching staff early in his time there that he was uncomfortable living with freshman QB Jalon Jones and requested a change that was not granted. Jones was later accused of sexual assault by two females at their shared living space on April 6. He was not charged with a crime but did leave the university.

Steele, unhappy with how the matter was handled, also departed, first committing to Oregon before explaining that a family situation prompted him to move closer to home.



"I just feel the situation could have been handled a little bit better. I was put in a really bad spot over something that is documented, it's very well known with the people that matter that I had nothing to do with the situation, so it kind of sucked to be put in when it could have been resolved a lot sooner. I guess you could say that pretty much sums it up," he said in June of the Florida situation.

The former St. John Bosco HS standout had been committed to USC last summer before backing off that pledge in October.

Steele is involved in a wide-open competition for USC's starting cornerback spots.