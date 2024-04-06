Eric Musselman ditched Arkansas for USC last week after a five-season run in Fayetteville that saw the program play in two Elite Eights and qualify for the NCAA tournament on three occasions. USC’s new head coach also managed to produce five NBA Draft picks during his time as a Razorback. Today, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy takes a look back at each of the five draftees Musselman pumped out during his memorable run in the SEC.

Advertisement

Anthony Black (AP Images)

RECRUITING RANKING: No. 20 in the class of 2022 DRAFTED: No. 6 overall in 2023 A McDonald's All-American and the top draft pick of the Musselman Era, Black chose Musselman’s Razorbacks over Gonzaga, Oklahoma State and others. Black made his mark on the roster immediately during an outstanding performance at the Maui Invitational and shined in multiple roles on his way to being selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. One season at Arkansas led the former five-star to the NBA Lottery, where he was hailed as a high-upside selection. The Texas-born Black has started 33 games for the Orlando Magic as a rookie and is averaging 4.7 PPG and 2.1 RPG in his first professional season.

*****

Nick Smith (right) (AP Images)

RECRUITING RANKING: No. 2 in the class of 2022 DRAFTED: No. 27 overall in 2023 The top-rated recruit Musselman has ever landed and the crown jewel of the Razorbacks' lauded 2022 recruiting class, Smith chose the Razorbacks over heavy hitters such as Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama and Auburn. Smith was once in the discussion to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft, but a knee injury cost him most of his lone college season. The five-star guard played just seven games for Musselman but was still selected in the first round based on his 6-foot-9 wingspan, quickness and spectacular three-level scoring ability. Smith has appeared in 48 games for the Charlotte Hornets as a rookie and is averaging 5.5 PPG.

*****

Jordan Walsh

RECRUITING RANKING: No. 25 in the class of 2022 DRAFTED: No. 38 overall in 2023 Walsh was one of three McDonald’s All-Americans in Musselman’s loaded 2022 class and had an up-and-down freshman year for the Razorbacks, overcoming growing pains to help lead the team to a 22-14 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16. Walsh averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.9 RPG as a freshman for Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft and being selected in the second round. Walsh was selected by the Sacramento Kings but immediately traded to the Boston Celtics, who assigned him to their G League affiliate. Walsh has appeared in just six games for the Celtics this season and remains on a two-way deal.

*****

Moses Moody (right) (AP Images)

RECRUITING RANKING: No. 56 in 2020 DRAFTED: No. 14 overall in 2021 One of the most productive players of Musselman’s time in Fayetteville, Moody committed to Arkansas just six months after Musselman took the job. He committed to the Razorbacks over schools such as Michigan, Virginia and USC. Things turned out great for the Little Rock native, as he outperformed his recruiting ranking to become SEC Freshman of the Year and an Honorable Mention AP All-American. Moody’s one season at Fayetteville saw the 6-foot-5 wing help the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight. He was selected in the first round of that year’s NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, and has bounced between the NBA and the G League, playing in 175 NBA games in three professional seasons and earning a championship ring as a member of the 2022 Warriors.

*****

Jaylin Williams (AP Images)