TrojanSports - New USC OL coach Clay McGuire says focus is on building a strong top 8

New USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire joined the Trojans Live radio show Monday night to share some thoughts ahead of spring practice, which will begin next month for the Trojans.

He said his primary hope is to lock in a top 8 up front and build chemistry with that core.

"No. 1 thing is we've got to go out there and develop, you'd like to say 10, but maybe even just a top 8. When you get to the NFL level you really only have 7-8 O-linemen on the roster. To sit there and people say they have a two-deep is a lot of times inaccurate. You've got to find that core to develop and build some continuity and chemistry around that group," McGuire said. "I think that's the most important thing is find out who our guys are and make sure we're getting our best five out there and create competition from that standpoint, and then from there once we do that it's to create chemistry and continuity amongst that group so that we can play at a high level together."

USC loses star left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is a projected first-round NFL draft pick, while returning the other four starters -- left guard Andrew Vorhees, center Brett Neilon, right guard Liam Jimmons and right tackle Jalen McKenzie.

The Trojans also have intriguing second-year linemen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim, who each played almost a full game at guard as true freshmen but can also flex outside to tackle, while fourth-year interior linemen Justin Dedich and Liam Douglass and developing third-year guard Jason Rodriguez will continue to push for a larger role along with the four other linemen from the 2020 recruiting class (Ford and Monheim's class).

USC has also three incoming freshmen joining the program this summer in 4-star OT Mason Murphy, 3-star OT Ty Buchanan and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs.

All of that said, the Trojans don't have a clear, obvious replacement for Vera-Tucker at left tackle, and McKenzie struggled in his move from guard to right tackle last year.

McGuire didn't get very specific when asked on the show for his thoughts on the personnel he's inheriting.





"It's a good group, it really is. They've played a lot of football. We have some experience, we also have some good young talent that will come in and provide competition," McGuire said. "Just being around what little we've been allowed to be around up to this point, the kids, they're really good kids, they work really hard and they're smart. I've been really impressed with the amount of information and knowledge they're able to retain, so I'm excited about going out there and putting my spin on things and hopefully our plan is to push this thing forward and really be a force up front next year."

The area where the Trojans struggled the most up front was in the run game -- a ground attack that ranked a dismal 120th nationally at 97.33 yards per game.

When he first talked with reporters soon after his hiring, McGuire noted that the Trojans' run game "will look significantly different."

He has coached running backs (at Texas Tech and East Carolina) in addition to his background coaching the offensive line (at Washington State and Texas State), so his hiring seemed notable given USC's stated struggles creating push and lanes up front.

On Monday, he reiterated that the run game "has to be very complementary."

"We're going to see certain looks and boxes that are always going to be very advantageous to run into, so I think something that coach [Graham] Harrell has done a good job and definitely was great [at] as a player is making sure we were always into the right runs and the right looks. What that allows us to do up front is really hone in and get great at blocking certain looks and certain fronts for certain situations so that we don't have to practice the 15 exotic looks that somebody tries to force a square peg in a round hole," McGuire said. "When we can get into the right plays at the right time we should be very efficient in the run game."

Fans would welcome that change after a season full of failed third- and fourth-and-short plays and games when the Trojans seemed to abandon the run for long stretches entirely.

Another area in which McGuire will be scrutinized is in recruiting, where USC has signed just three 4-star offensive linemen (Murphy, Monheim and Rodriguez) in the last three cycles.

"Obviously in the evaluation process you've got to make sure that, one, guys have the measurables that you're going to want and that you should be able to get here. Two, that they have the ability and work ethic and the discipline to trust the process and trust the program you put them in to be able to develop their skills," McGuire said. "We've been able to tweak some things in the offseason and implement some things that we've done in the past. Like I said, I think it's the ultimate developmental position and if you're not developing you're not getting any better."

In general, McGuire reiterated the value of his familiarity with Harrell, having coached on staff at Texas Tech when he was the quarterback there and later coached with Harrell at Washington State under Mike Leach.

He also emphasized his excitement for the opportunity to be at USC now.

"When they made the change on the offensive line, I know they interviewed some guys and eventually reached out to me and was able to interview. And a couple of days later I was out here in Southern California, so it was kind of surreal for me," McGuire said. "This is one of those jobs, like I said, you get in the coaching profession to get the chance to coach at a place like Southern California. So, being in the conference for six years, 'SC has always been the standard of the Pac-12 and I'm excited to be a part of it -- be on this side of it for once."