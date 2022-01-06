New USC RBs coach Kiel McDonald tweets about joining the Trojans

He also retweeted photos of USC five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown from the All-American Bowl.

McDonald was hired away from Utah after a successful

USC and head coach Lincoln Riley still have not formally announced the new football coaching staff yet, but all the hires are in place, and new running backs coach Kiel McDonald introduced himself to Trojans fans in a tweet Thursday.

McDonald was with Utah since 2017 and is well-respected for his work coaching a Utes running back group that ranked 13th nationally this season in averaging 217.2 yards per game on the ground, led by Tavion Thomas' 1,108 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

He also recruited and developed Ty Jordan, who was an instant star in 2020 while rushing for 597 yards and 6 TDs in five games, before dying tragically that December from a gunshot wound.

McDonald also coached Zack Moss, who delivered three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to become Utah's all-time leading rusher.

McDonald previously coached the running backs at Eastern Washington from 2012-16 after a year as a graduate assistant at Arizona State.

Here's how Riley's USC coaching staff looks overall:

Defense

Alex Grinch (from Oklahoma) -- defensive coordinator/safeties

Shaun Nua (Michigan) -- defensive line

Roy Manning (Oklahoma) -- was cornerbacks coach at OU, but has also coached outside linebackers

Brian Odom (Oklahoma) -- inside linebackers

Donte Williams (USC) -- role will depend on how he and Manning are slotted but potentially cornerbacks

Offense

Josh Henson (Texas A&M) -- offensive line

Kiel McDonald (Utah) -- running backs

Dave Nichol (Mississippi State) -- inside receivers

Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma) -- outside receivers

Zach Hanson (Tulsa) -- tight ends

**It's not clear yet who will coach special teams.

**Riley serves as his own play-caller while two position coaches shared co-offensive coordinator titles at Oklahoma.