NFL Draft: Breaking it down by Power Five conferences

The NFL Draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of storylines to consider, and one is the impact on recruiting. Today, we look at which conferences did best and at a more granular level, which Power Five schools should be considered winners and losers coming out of this draft. MORE NFL DRAFT: Gorney's memories, grades of first-rounders | Thirteen five-stars that went undrafted | Five-stars that were drafted - and where *****

SEC (65 picks)

Travon Walker (No. 1 pick out of Georgia) (USA Today)

*****

BIG TEN (48)

*****

BIG 12 (25)

Nik Bonnito (AP Images)

Winners: Oklahoma, Baylor Something first-year coach Brent Venables can build on is that five of Oklahoma’s seven NFL Draft picks played on the defensive side led by second-round pick Nik Bonitto, third-round selection Brian Asamoah and then Perrion Winfrey and Delarrin Turner-Yell in the middle rounds. The Sooners are thought of as an offensive juggernaut, but it was the defensive players that led the way in the draft at least this year. Baylor has a huge opportunity to not only build off a Big 12 championship but after putting six players in the NFL Draft it should help even more on the recruiting trail. Safety Jalen Pitre was an early second-round selection and then wide receiver Tyquan Thornton went later in the same round. Safety JT Woods, LB Terrel Bernard, RB Trestan Ebner and CB Kalon Barnes rounded out Baylor’s picks. Losers: TCU, Texas, West Virginia It is almost unfathomable that with all the talent at TCU, Texas and West Virginia not a single player was taken from any of those three schools in this draft. But that is the case, and the Big 12 is one of only two Power Five conferences – and the smallest – that had three teams left out, along with the ACC, which had a disappointing showing.

*****

PAC-12 (25)

Greg Dulcich (AP Images)

Winner: UCLA In a conference that had largely disappointing draft results with a good amount of teams having just one or two selections, it was coach Chip Kelly’s club that looked best in this draft. The Bruins did not have any picks in the first two rounds, but then tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Sean Rhyan went in Round 3. DT Otito Ogbonnia, WR Kyle Phillips, S Quentin Lake and RB Brittain Brown were taken in the middle to later rounds. Loser: Arizona, Colorado It was a largely underwhelming draft weekend for most Pac-12 teams as Stanford, Oregon State, Oregon and Utah all had just one pick each. No players from Arizona or Colorado were selected.

*****

ACC (21)