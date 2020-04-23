**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up by April 30 and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

In a time devoid of sports, the NFL draft may be more anticipated than ever before as it gets underway Thursday night at 5 p.m. PT. Of course, that was always going to be the case for USC left tackle Austin Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman, who learn where their football careers will continue and what all of their work, training and performance to this point has amounted to in the eyes of NFL scouts and decision-makers. The draft starts with the first round Thursday night, rounds 2-3 on Friday and the final four rounds on Saturday, and the unusual production -- with NFL general managers making decisions from their homes and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the selections from his home -- will be simulcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Jackson is one of 58 prospect invited to participate in the draft virtually and is widely projected as a first-round selection. Here's a breakdown to get fans ready to enjoy a taste of sports this week and see where two successful Trojans take the next step in their careers:

How to watch

When: Round 1 begins 5 p.m. PT Thursday, rounds 2-3 start at 4 p.m. PT Friday and rounds 4-7 start at 9 a.m. PT Saturday. TV: The draft is being simulcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Final projections

Here's a final roundup of the mock draft projections and latest buzz for USC's draftees:

LT Austin Jackson

WR Michael Pittman

Takeaways

First, and always most importantly to remember with mock drafts, most of them will be wrong! Take the varied projections above for example. That alone speaks to the fact that nobody truly knows what is going to happen once the draft gets beyond the first handful of picks. But mock drafts are fun discussion starters and intelligent people put a lot of time, logic and reasoning into them, so it's good fodder if nothing else. Offensive tackles are always in high demand, and all it takes is for two or three to go in a row or earlier than expected and then panic sets in for GMs in need of offensive line help. By all accounts, Jackson impressed scouts at the combine and his size and athleticism will be enough for many to project a high ceiling for his career, so it seems highly likely that he is selected in the first round Thursday night. As for Pittman, we here at TrojanSports.com are among the biggest believers and stockholders in Pittman's NFL prospects. That said, I expect him to end up undervalued and as a bargain pick somewhere in the mid to late second round. It's just hard to envision any scenario where that guy isn't productive at the next level, though.

USC NFL draft history

-USC and Ohio State are tied for the most all-time first round draft picks with 81. -USC's last first-round pick was QB Sam Darnold in 2018 -If Austin Jackson goes in the first round, he'd be the first USC offensive lineman taking in the opening round since Matt Kalil went No. 4 overall in 2012. -Michael Pittman could become USC's fifth WR selected in the top two rounds in the last eight drafts, following Robert Woods (second round, 2013), Marqise Lee (second round, 2014), Nelson Agholor (first round, 2015) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (second round, 2017). -The Trojans could be in for their smallest overall draft class since 2002 -- the last time they had only two players selected (DBs Kris Richard and Chris Cash) -- unless LB John Houston, DE Christian Rector or OT Drew Richmond are taken as a late-round selection.

More buzz on Jackson and Pittman

Talked to a bunch of GMs over the weekend. A couple of guys that will go higher than anticipated:



USC OT Austin Jackson

TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Bama CB Trevon Diggs

TENN Edge Darrell Taylor — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 20, 2020

Could we see @USC_FB's Austin Jackson drafted in the first round?



Ahead of tomorrow's #NFLDraft, @YogiRoth explains what's so special about Jackson on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/LrTKsvFpOJ — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 22, 2020

My terrific 10 OTs (overall rank):



1. Jedrick Wills (7)

2. Tristan Wirfs (8)

3. Andrew Thomas (9)

4. Mekhi Becton (10)

5. Austin Jackson (19)

6. Ezra Cleveland (23)

7. Josh Jones (27)

8. Isaiah Wilson (35)

9. Lucas Niang (73)

10. Matt Peart (74)https://t.co/GZderz0kgd — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 15, 2020

I'm not sure where USC WR Michael Pittman (6'4 223 4.52) gets drafted... I could see anywhere from #25 to #75, tbh



Plays thru contact so damn well - at LOS, within route stem & at catch point. Strong hands/tracking. And that special teams value is an added treat! #2020NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8SFHf5eQFB — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 22, 2020