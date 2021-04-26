 TrojanSports - NFL Draft: The former five-stars that could be drafted
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 06:55:40 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: The former five-stars that could be drafted

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Draft is this week and there are more than 30 former five-star prospects that could have their name called. Here’s a look at the eligible former five-stars and where they are projected to land.

*****

*****

2016

Smith had an uneventful career after signing with Clemson and transferring to Maryland. He has a very outside chance to be drafted.

*****

Vaughns had a productive career at USC and should be a third- or fourth-rounder.

*****

Robinson, like most of the linebackers rated as five-stars in the 2016 class, had a very average career. He tested well but is unlikely to be drafted.

*****

Young had a very strong 2020 season and bounced back from injury. I expect him to go as high as the third round.

*****

Hayes grew into a defensive end and bounced back from injury in 2020 but is still projected as a late-round pick.

*****

Najee Harris
Najee Harris (Getty Images)

2017

Harris waited his turn at Alabama, worked on his craft and is RB1 heading into this draft. He should go late in the first round.

*****

Wilson was projected as a potential first-round pick but he really hurt his stock by with a down 2020 season.

*****

Leatherwood was projected as a first-rounder by many entering the 2020 season but an average year has likely dropped him into the second round.

*****

Kaindoh had an injury-plagued career at Florida State but his length and athleticism should still land him in the middle or late rounds.

*****

Phillips started his career at UCLA and medically retired from the game before transferring to Miami. He dominated this past season and is a potential top-15 pick.

*****

Little was injured in 2019 and opted out of last season so his first-round dreams are gone. He could still be a great value in the second or third round.

*****

Browning had an average career at Ohio State and didn’t live up to the hype but he’s still projected as a mid-rounder thanks to his size and some solid performances against better opponents.

*****

Davis Mills
Davis Mills (Getty Images)

Mills had two knee injuries and never broke out at Stanford but he’s still been given a second-day grade by some. A few think he could sneak into the back end of the first round.

*****

Wade’s career was very disappointing at Penn State and he needed a huge film resume to overcome his lack of size. I expect him to be undrafted.

*****

Sarell has size but didn’t test well at his pro day and his athleticism is being questioned. He’ll likely be a late-round pick.

*****

Mond had a record-setting career at Texas A&M and has moved into the second round discussion despite inconsistent play throughout his career.

*****

Davis was very good at Ohio State and he could hear his name called toward the end of the first round or, at the latest, in the second round.

*****

Wade struggled in 2020 moving outside at corner and his draft stock has slipped. But, with his size, he will be a third-rounder.

*****

Stevens became a Swiss Army Knife for LSU playing multiple positions but he projects as a late-round pick due to some inconsistencies on film.

*****

Moses first hit the recruiting radar when he was in the sixth grade. He had a solid career at Alabama but never broke out and missed 2019 with an injury. He’s likely a third-rounder.

*****

Trevon Grimes
Trevon Grimes (Getty Images)

Grimes transferred to Florida from Ohio State and finally got on track in 2020 with Kyle Trask as his quarterback. I have Grimes as a fourth-round value.

*****

Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season and, as a massive zero tech, there are a few teams that can’t use him. I expect him to land in the third round.

*****

2018

Lawrence has lived up to the hype and is clearly the No. 1 pick in this NFL Draft.

*****

Fields left Georgia and had a great season in 2019 and a very good season in 2020. He will be a top-10 pick.

*****

St. Brown had a very good 2019 season but stepped back slightly in 2020 despite some big games. He is now considered a third-round value.

*****

Parsons opted out of 2020 but is clearly LB1 in this class. He shouldn’t last beyond the top 15.

*****

Surtain was impressive all the way through at Alabama and proved everyone that questioned his athleticism wrong at his pro day. He won’t get out of the top 10.

*****

Carman was solid but not as good as expected at Clemson. I think his short arms will lead him to drop into the third round.

*****

Griffin has all the skills but wasn’t consistent and lacks great size and physicality. He’s a late-round projection.

*****

Sterns started off well at Texas but regressed a bit and will fall to the fourth or fifth round.

*****

Campbell was up and down at Georgia but his length and athletic ability will likely land him in the second or third round.

*****

Marshall has good size and is a guy I see going late in the first round after taking over for Ja’Marr Chase as the go-to option in LSU’s offense in 2020.

*****

Waddle has been electric at Alabama and despite an injury last season is a clear top-15 pick.


