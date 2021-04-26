TrojanSports - NFL Draft: The former five-stars that could be drafted

The NFL Draft is this week and there are more than 30 former five-star prospects that could have their name called. Here’s a look at the eligible former five-stars and where they are projected to land.

2016

Smith had an uneventful career after signing with Clemson and transferring to Maryland. He has a very outside chance to be drafted.

*****

Vaughns had a productive career at USC and should be a third- or fourth-rounder.

*****

Robinson, like most of the linebackers rated as five-stars in the 2016 class, had a very average career. He tested well but is unlikely to be drafted.

*****

Young had a very strong 2020 season and bounced back from injury. I expect him to go as high as the third round.

*****

Hayes grew into a defensive end and bounced back from injury in 2020 but is still projected as a late-round pick.

*****

Najee Harris (Getty Images)

2017

Harris waited his turn at Alabama, worked on his craft and is RB1 heading into this draft. He should go late in the first round.

*****

Wilson was projected as a potential first-round pick but he really hurt his stock by with a down 2020 season.

*****

Leatherwood was projected as a first-rounder by many entering the 2020 season but an average year has likely dropped him into the second round.

*****

Kaindoh had an injury-plagued career at Florida State but his length and athleticism should still land him in the middle or late rounds.

*****

Phillips started his career at UCLA and medically retired from the game before transferring to Miami. He dominated this past season and is a potential top-15 pick.

*****

Little was injured in 2019 and opted out of last season so his first-round dreams are gone. He could still be a great value in the second or third round.

*****

Browning had an average career at Ohio State and didn’t live up to the hype but he’s still projected as a mid-rounder thanks to his size and some solid performances against better opponents.

*****

Davis Mills (Getty Images)

Mills had two knee injuries and never broke out at Stanford but he’s still been given a second-day grade by some. A few think he could sneak into the back end of the first round.

*****

Wade’s career was very disappointing at Penn State and he needed a huge film resume to overcome his lack of size. I expect him to be undrafted.

*****

Sarell has size but didn’t test well at his pro day and his athleticism is being questioned. He’ll likely be a late-round pick.

*****

Mond had a record-setting career at Texas A&M and has moved into the second round discussion despite inconsistent play throughout his career.

*****

Davis was very good at Ohio State and he could hear his name called toward the end of the first round or, at the latest, in the second round.

*****

Wade struggled in 2020 moving outside at corner and his draft stock has slipped. But, with his size, he will be a third-rounder.

*****

Stevens became a Swiss Army Knife for LSU playing multiple positions but he projects as a late-round pick due to some inconsistencies on film.

*****

Moses first hit the recruiting radar when he was in the sixth grade. He had a solid career at Alabama but never broke out and missed 2019 with an injury. He’s likely a third-rounder.

*****

Trevon Grimes (Getty Images)

Grimes transferred to Florida from Ohio State and finally got on track in 2020 with Kyle Trask as his quarterback. I have Grimes as a fourth-round value.

*****

Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season and, as a massive zero tech, there are a few teams that can’t use him. I expect him to land in the third round.

*****

2018

Lawrence has lived up to the hype and is clearly the No. 1 pick in this NFL Draft.

*****

Fields left Georgia and had a great season in 2019 and a very good season in 2020. He will be a top-10 pick.

*****

St. Brown had a very good 2019 season but stepped back slightly in 2020 despite some big games. He is now considered a third-round value.

*****

Parsons opted out of 2020 but is clearly LB1 in this class. He shouldn’t last beyond the top 15.

*****

Surtain was impressive all the way through at Alabama and proved everyone that questioned his athleticism wrong at his pro day. He won’t get out of the top 10.

*****

Carman was solid but not as good as expected at Clemson. I think his short arms will lead him to drop into the third round.

*****

Griffin has all the skills but wasn’t consistent and lacks great size and physicality. He’s a late-round projection.

*****

Sterns started off well at Texas but regressed a bit and will fall to the fourth or fifth round.

*****

Campbell was up and down at Georgia but his length and athletic ability will likely land him in the second or third round.

*****

Marshall has good size and is a guy I see going late in the first round after taking over for Ja’Marr Chase as the go-to option in LSU’s offense in 2020.

*****