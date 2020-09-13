TrojanSports - NFL Preview: All the Trojans who made 53-man rosters

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night, though no former Trojans were involved in the league's opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. But plenty of former USC standouts will be in action Sunday. Here's the rundown of Trojans who made 53-man active rosters (and others attached to organizations) to start the season.

Good luck to all of our NFL Trojans as the 2020 season begins tonight!!#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5YR1hhFRvo — USC Football (@USC_FB) September 11, 2020

Being a Trojan means being a leader amongst your peers.



Sam Darnold and @RobertWoods were voted season long captains for their respective NFL teams.#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/P4rOVykuJN — USC Football (@USC_FB) September 13, 2020

Arizona Cardinals

OLB Devon Kennard Year: 7 Last season: Kennard set a career high with 54 tackles and matched his personal best with 7 sacks last year for the Detroit Lions. He's now on to the third team of his NFL career after signing a three-year $20 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore Ravens

CB Iman "Biggie" Marshall Year: 2 Last season: Marshall appeared in three games, making 1 tackle last season. He is currently on the injured reserve list.

Buffalo Bills

QB Matt Barkley Year: 8 Last season: Barkley appeared in two games last season, passing for 359 yards, 0 TDs and 3 INT and enters this season again as the backup to starting QB Josh Allen.

Chicago Bears

TE Darion Clark Year: 1 First season: The former USC basketball player is classified as a 26-year-old rookie on the Bears roster.

Cleveland Browns

DE Porter Gustin Year: 2 Last season: Gustin was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent last year before being waived prior to the season. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 4 and eventually elevated to the active roster, playing in six games and registering 13 tackles and a sack. LB Malcolm Smith Year: 9 Last season: Smith appeared in just two games with the Dallas Cowboys and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. His best season was in 2015 with the Raiders when he tallied 117 tackles and 4 sacks. He signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Browns this year.

Dallas Cowboys

DE Everson Griffen Year: 11 Last season: After spending his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and remaining productive last year with 8 sacks, 40 tackles and an interception, Griffen signed a one-year $6 million contract with the Cowboys. OT Tyron Smith Year: 10 Last season: The 7-time Pro Bowl selection and 2-time First-Team All-Pro has started at least 13 games in every season of his career. DT Antwaun Woods Year: 3 Last season: The former undrafted free agent has found a home in Dallas, where he's started 25 games over the last two seasons. He notched 22 tackles in 10 games last year.

Denver Broncos

DL Jurrell Casey Year: 10 Last season: Casey had 26 tackles, 5 sacks and a forced fumble last season for the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the first nine years of his career. The 5-time Pro Bowl selection was publicly displeased when the Titans traded him this offseason to the Broncos for a seventh-round draft pick.

Indianapolis Colts

WR Michael Pittman Year: 1 First season: Pittman was drafted in the second round, 34th overall after finishing last season as a Biletnikoff Award finalist at USC.

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Nelson Agholor Year: 6 Last season: Agholor had 39 catches for 363 yards and 3 TDs last season for the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he played his first five seasons. He signed a one-year, $1,047,500 contract with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers

LB Uchenna Nwosu Year: 3 Last season: Nwosu had 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.

Los Angeles Rams

WR Robert Woods Year: 8 Last season: Woods set a career high with 90 catches last season, tallying 1,134 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns plus another TD rushing.

Miami Dolphins

OT Austin Jackson Year: 1 First season: Jackson was selected with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and is set to be the Dolphins' starting left tackle.

Minnesota Vikings

LB Cameron Smith Year: 2 Last season: Smith is on the reserve/non-football illness list after undergoing successful heart surgery. He appeared in five games and made 6 tackles last season.

New York Giants

DL Leonard Williams Year: 6 Last season: The former first-round pick of the New York Jets was traded across town to the Giants last October and finished the season with 42 tackle and half a sack.

New York Jets

QB Sam Darnold Year: 3 Last season: Darnold completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (plus 2 rushing TDs) over 13 games, improving in each category from his rookie season. OT Chuma Edoga Year: 2 Last season: Edoga started eight games as a rookie.

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman Year: 8 Last season: Robey-Coleman had 32 tackles and 2 forced fumbles for the LA Rams last season while playing a career-high 708 defensive snaps. He signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Eagles this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Zach Banner Year: 4 Last season: Banner played in 14 games with one start last season and resigned with the Steelers as a restricted free agent for one-year and $1.75 million. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Year: 4 Last season: Between injury and the loss of starting QB Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, Smith-Schuster saw his stats drop last season to 42 catches for 552 yard and 3 TDs. He's a prime bounce-back candidate in 2020.

Seattle Seahawks

DE Rasheem Green Year: 3 Last season: Green had 26 tackles, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last season while appearing in 16 games. OG Jordan Simmons Year: 3 Last season: Simmons did not appear in any games last season after playing in six with the Seahawks in 2018. OT Chad Wheeler Year: 3 Last season: After appearing in 27 games over the last two seasons with the New York Giants, the former undrafted free agent signed a one-year, $204,000 contract with the Seahawks and was recently promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Ronald Jones II Year: 3 Last season: Jones rushed for 724 yards on 4.2 yards per carry with 6 TDs last season and added 31 catches for 309 yards. He was set to be the featured back, but the Buccaneers signed Leonard Fournette last week to set up a likely time share in the backfield.

Tennessee Titans

CB Adoree' Jackson Year: 4 Last season: Jackson played in 11 games with 10 starts, totaling 40 tackles, 7 passes defensed and 2 tackles for loss. He's played in 43 games for the Titans and has 2 career interceptions, both coming in 2018.

Practice squads

WR Steven Mitchell -- Houston Texans WR Deontay Burnett -- Philadelphia Eagles

Reserve/opt-out