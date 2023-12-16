Advertisement

Gatlin Bair had it all figured out. The speedy four-star receiver from Burley, Idaho, had made his commitment to Boise State over Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and others. He was going to take his Mormon mission and then return to play for coach Andy Avalos and be a key weapon in the Broncos’ offense. Yeah, right. Then Avalos gets fired and Bair decides to de-commit as the coaching situation was unclear. Spencer Danielson has since gotten the full-time job but now it looks like Michigan leads Oregon heading into the final stretch. However, there is some hesitancy as the NCAA investigation into Michigan drags on so Bair is still waiting as patiently as possible until he’s ready to make his decision, which looked so much easier months ago.

The biggest commitment in the Pac-12 might also literally be the biggest. The nation’s top offensive tackle pulled a shocking commitment in recent weeks when he chose Colorado over Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and others as Seaton provides immediate needed help on the Buffaloes’ offensive line. *****

After visiting Colorado in recent weeks, the Buffaloes took the lead in Miller’s recruitment and recently landed his commitment. The four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas, had been committed to Texas A&M but backed off that pledge and was expected to pick LSU. That never worked out either. USC finished second in his recruitment. *****

A long-time and adamant Oregon commit, the four-star linebacker from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly took a surprise visit to Nebraska this weekend. The Huskers had been involved for a while but after Williams made his pledge to the Ducks in July after a months-long pledge to USC, it looked like things were wrapped up. Some believe Williams is still locked in with Oregon but the visit does make things interesting.

Dylan Williams: One source said that he believes Williams is still 100 percent to Oregon but he did take this late, unexpected visit to Nebraska so it’s something to watch. The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout has been very vocal about the Ducks so it would be a shocker if he flips but it’s that time of year. ***** Dillon Gresham: The productive four-star receiver has been committed to Oregon since May but USC and Arizona are coming hard down the stretch. The Trojans would be the one to watch especially since it’s closest and receivers there have been stellar for years. But the Wildcats could be putting together an elite receiving corps, too. ***** Xavier Jordan: A commit to USC since May 1, there has been some chatter around Utah in recent weeks especially after he took a visit there. What’s tough with the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout is that he’s tough to pin down and get a great read on so a flip wouldn’t be a total shock. *****

