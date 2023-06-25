BRADENTON, Fla. -- Some four dozen of the top class of 2025 prospects traveled to IMG Academy this week to work against one another at the Under Armour Next Future 50 event. Each offseason, scouts get a close look at the next wave of talent and the rising-junior crop did not disappoint. Rivals dove into some of the top recruiting storylines with this group, now we pivot to on-field impressions.

A Dozen Recruits who Flashed

The morning workout belonged to the Texan in more ways than one. Moore looked as polished as any other wideout in the field, in what was probably the deepest group of high end talent relative to other positions. He works incredibly well off the line of scrimmage, has plenty of top end speed and again showcased a head-turning catch radius for a prospect with a 6-foot frame. Moore has third-level juice and looks like a challenger to the No. 1 wide receiver spot after what has been a banner offseason.

The current No. 1-ranked wideout, not to be outdone, also worked efficiently during the morning workout. We didn't see him in 7-on-7 action in the evening session after a tweaked hamstring in the 40-yard dash competition, but Williams showcased his easy movement skills and length to pluck the ball in the air at its highest point. During one-on-ones, Williams got to the third level with multiple long "scores" against various coverage alignments coverage techniques.

There's winning in the trenches and the optical winning of being first off the bus and Terry excels on both sides of the spectrum. The massive interior talent carries 270 pounds like a veteran on a college roster and he worked like one against stout competition all day and night long. Terry is explosive off the line, on a relatively low plane, and few blockers could handle his initial contact. Throw in great length and a mature rushing plan compared to others and the Georgia commitment looks like a true five-star candidate early on.

DeBose worked at well over 300 pounds as a sophomore at Vigor (Ala.) High School but showed up to Future 50 at 292 pounds and onlookers' collective ears perked up. Known for power and ease of movement skill alike, DeBose worked some tackle and guard reps with success. He, like many this young, is still working into his frame and the body control will improve moving forward, but the length and initial pop looked like a franchise left tackle one day. The highlight of the Georgia commitment's workout was being the only blocker to take on Terry with success despite his power rush attempt.

The speed and length of the wide receiver group stood out but a few secondary prospects found a way to flash as well. On multiple fronts, Woodby looked like a true Rivals100 talent. He showcased true speed and came second in the fastest man competition overall, with a laser 4.40 to his name, but also looked technical and leverage based in his coverage. One of the top wideouts in the field told Rivals it was Woodby who worked best against him all day, citing his savvy more than his unique physical traits.

Sawed off compared to his peers, it didn't slow Alofaituli's production at the contact point. No offensive lineman had a better morning one-on-one showing than the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout, who worked at center for most of the event. Bigger, longer athletes had a hard time both gaining ground on him, but also working around him after his initial strike. Alofaituli has all the tools to become a premiere interior talent at the next level, with even more upside as he gets more comfortable snapping.

In terms of versatility and sheer wins, the Atlanta-area edge looked the most comfortable working against the tackles. He worked his hands well and had a plan coming off the edge each time, working in great bend along the way. As he fills out, his counter moves, plenty polished for his class, will become enhanced at the point of contact. Merritt has great feet and lower-body power already, able to bound and get blockers off balance while working an inside rush or out. He won defensive line MVP in the evening session.

If there was another tackle worth taking another look at after the event it was the Texan, who showcased great length and footwork on the edge. He redirected better than other tackle talents, working in patience as part of his polish against the primary move of the edge rushers. He also showed some strong anchor skills in working inside on occasion, though we see him on the outside at the next level.

Ffrench is often among the most complete talents at the position, regardless of setting, and this was another example. He wins with efficiency and polish at the top of his route, and it showed in the morning before it became the show of the evening session. Ffrench could not be coveted against full secondary coverages, working down the field well but more consistently in between zones. The Floridian, who will commit late next month, plays a physical and mature game that translates to any setting. Ffrench won 7-on-7 MVP for his evening efforts.

Berry drew a lot of attention any time he laced em' up on Saturday and he did not let onlookers down from a competition or especially a speed standpoint. Berry narrowly edged Woodby in the fastest-man competition, clocking a laser 4.36 to close out the morning session. Some of the hand times for his run were sub 4.3 range, drawing an audible reaction when he opened it up despite a hot and muggy day. Berry's modern traits could enable him to challenge for the top running back spot before all is said and done.

The lengthy cover man got better as the event wore on, but his stride and makeup speed allowed for many coverage wins even when not in perfect position. His fluidity at his size and ability to cover ground in a hurry makes for an ideal center field type at the next level, and he brought a business-like mentality to the event, per secondary coaches working the event. Delane was physical at the top of routes and took strong calculated risks along the way, too.

As his nickname, Turbo, suggests -- few linebackers could run with the Alabama commitment. Rogers has that rare combination of great burst and top-end speed, in addition to strong pass catching skills, the type of traits to make defensive coordinators' heads spin at any level. Rogers can do real damage with limited touches, the type of field-flipping player any college program covets. His stock has never been higher.

Noteworthy

* The quarterback group, as it often does in these small samples, was a bit up and down at the event. Ryan Montgomery was praised for his consistency and he took home top honors in the accuracy competition in the morning session. Texas commitment KJ Lacey looked the most fluid and comfortable working through drills, showcasing great footwork and touch to the second and third level. At times, Antwann Hill looked like he had the strongest arm of the bunch and Akili Smith Jr. was the most physically intriguing at 6-foot-5 despite a slight hitch in his throwing motion. * The wideout group was so loaded we were thoroughly impressed with more that we didn't mention among the very best. Elite Colorado commitment Winston Watkins looks more filled out and healthy, showcasing top-end quickness at the line of scrimmage and great route construction in addition to a one-handed grab along the sidelines. Few could contend with him on inside breaking routes. Dallas Wilson, the Oregon commitment, impressed UA coaches with his combination of natural instincts, size and power at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds or so. Isaiah Mozee was among the top route-runners on hand, working on a consistently low plane off the line and out of his breaks, with speed and athleticism to boot. Another who has had a banner offseason is Naeshaun Montgomery, who is lengthy and smooth in his routes with a long stride. As he fills out and polishes up his mechanics, he could become a star in a class full of them.

