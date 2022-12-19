Cobb led the Cowboys with 96 tackles, 13 tackles for loss (including 2 sacks) and 11 quarterback hurries, with an interception and forced fumble.

For the second year in a row, the Trojans have addressed the inside linebacker spot with a notable transfer addition -- this time picking up Oklahoma State's Mason Cobb on Monday night.

USC's transfer portal pillaging continued through the day and evening Monday (and surely isn't done yet either).

Cobb was initially a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Provo, Utah. He has two years of eligibility remaining and should immediately become a factor in the middle of USC's defense.

Last portal cycle, USC added linebacker Shane Lee from Alabama and Eric Gentry from Arizona State -- both became mainstays at a position in flux. With Ralen Goforth, the third linebacker in the Trojans' 2022 rotation, transferring to Washington, there remains a need to add at the position.

Between Gentry, a star for the Trojans when healthy this year, and a rotation of Cobb and Lee, who already announced he's returning for another year at USC, the foundation looks strong in the middle of the defense.

Behind them, USC will have Rivals100 linebacker Tackett Curtis coming in, along with third-year linebacker and former Rivals100 prospect Raesjon Davis and veteran thumper Tuasivi Nomura.

In the last day and a half alone, USC has landed wide receiver Dorian Singer and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace from Arizona after last week reeling in Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and Georgia State outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad.