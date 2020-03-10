News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 10:59:18 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Bram Walden has high praise for USC after visit

Bram Walden
Bram Walden
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Bram Walden took a visit to USC this past weekend. He loved it.And now the Trojans are one of the top schools for the four-star offensive tackle from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and that doesn’t sou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}