"It's still a competition, just like it was before," Henson said. "Saturday I just felt like Mike was making some mistakes I had seen him make in practice and we were trying to get those things fixed. He's had a better week of fixing those things. Murph got in there, Murphy played well and I just felt like I wanted to keep going with what was working at the time."

Per PFF, that was the first sack against Tarquin, who has allowed 5 pressures for the season. Murphy, who started five games last season, has allowed 3 total pressures this season.

Tarquin allowed 2 pressures and a sack on 14 pass-blocking snaps vs. Arizona before giving way to Murphy, who allowed 0 pressures over 29 pass-blocking snaps but did draw a penalty.

Murphy has played in every game this season, opening the season in more of a timeshare with Tarquin before the veteran Florida transfer had seemed to take over the position.

"I'm going to wait to see how they finish practice tomorrow," offensive line coach Josh Henson said Wednesday when asked who would get the start at right tackle as the No. 10-ranked USC travels to No. 21 Notre Dame.

Halfway through the season, USC is taking a fresh look at its right tackle spot after redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy finished the game last Saturday vs. Arizona after redshirt senior Michael Tarquin struggled early.

Transcript of Josh Henson's comments after practice Wednesday:

Where do things stand at right tackle now with Michael Tarquin and Mason Murphy?

How do you feel in general about the progress of the O-line?

"We're still a work in progress. We can play much better. There's still just, there's so many missed moments, I guess I will say, that we have an opportunity and we're almost there, but close isn't good enough, especially as we go down the stretch the last half of the season here. Had a good week of practice, every week you have to come out and get better at something small. It's all the little things -- when you play good people the little things become big things. So we're just working on the details every single day at practice -- that's what we've got to do to put the team in position where we want to be the second half of the season."

Are there specific things that keep popping up?

"Yes and no. There's been some things we've gotten better at, we improved on and it showed up in the game Saturday in some specific instances. But football, playing the offensive line is always this way, it's kind of like you don't focus on something or don't work it for a week or two you just kind of lose it. And you've got to be working that skill set over and over and over all the time. Mostly, it's very small things, but again, the little things become big things when you're playing really good people. Hats off to Arizona's front, I thought they did a good job the other night."

Are there any specific concerns about the pass protection from Saturday?

"Well, I mean, one, you're always looking for the same thing -- you're looking for depth of pocket inside and you're looking for width of pocket on the edge. We kind of let a guy edge us a couple times, and then our pocket on the interior got pushed back on top of the quarterback a couple times. So, yeah, it's always the same old things. It's not this crisis thing, but again it's being consistent and getting your job done every snap and that's what we've got to improve on."

Who do you anticipate starting at right tackle this week?

"Um, I'm going to wait and see how they finish practice tomorrow."

To what extent do you feel that Notre Dame is a different kind of challenge than you've faced this season?

"Well, their linebackers are super aggressive. They're downhill guys. They have some great plays on film where they're making contact with people and just knocking people backwards, so we've got to be ready for that. Obviously, because those guys are so good they like to blitz them. We've got to be ready to pick up those blitzes. They're big and strong inside, they use their hands really well on the interior. They get a lot of disruption from interior pass rush, so we've got to be ready for that. But overall, I think one of the most impressive things about them is they just play extremely hard. They run to the football, they swam and chase and all those things you want your defense to do. We've got to go match their intensity. Looks like we're going to have great weather (sarcasm) in South Bend, so you know, it might be one of those games that whoever can punch the other one with enough body blows is the one that wins at the end."

It seems you're having more success running to the edges vs. up the middle compared to last year, have you seen that?

"I have no idea about that. I wouldn't know. I hope every run play we run works."

What was your assessment of the second half vs. Colorado -- a couple guys said they felt they got outphysicaled?

"Well, I think that's been a theme for us the last couple weeks. We've got to play better with our hands and getting inside hand position, and we've got to be in better position when we drive people. But we were on blocks and they either shucked us and knocked us off of them or what have you, but yeah, that's what we've got to get better at. That's where a lot of our improvement's got to come."

How has Mason progressed as the season has gone on?

"Yeah, I was real proud of him. One, I honestly, we were trying to get started and I was staying with Mike just to try to keep the same five in there and get started a little bit, get going, so he stayed mentally strong through that. We had a plan for him to come in and play just like we always do, but I just told him, when Mike struggled a little bit, he hopped in there and did a nice job. His progression is good. He's getting better every week. I feel really good about him going in the game and helping us wherever he needs to help us."

Is there any thought to starting Murphy and having Tarquin work at guard?

"I never have any kind of thoughts like that what might happen in the future. I mean, yeah, there's always thoughts. You have thoughts every day, right? If we're doing it right, we're always projecting, trying to tweak here and there, finding out what is our best combination and that's always a thing. Yeah, are you trying to ask me if that's going to happen? I don't know that yet. We're going to see how we practice this week, we'll make a decision after practice and go from there, and sometimes you get in games it's just a feel things."



