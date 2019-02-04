Ticker
OL Hunter Hill has lots to think about ahead of signing day

Hunter Hill
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Hunter Hill had a phenomenal time at USC this weekend.And now the three-star offensive lineman from Orem, Utah, has a lot think about leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday.“I was super im...

