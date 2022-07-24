Micah Banuelos, one of the most coveted offensive guard prospects out west and a major USC target, is set to announce his college choice Monday afternoon.

Banuelos, from Burien, Wash., earlier announced the Trojans, Oregon and Texas A&M as his finalists. He pushed back his initial planned commitment date to give himself more time to weigh those options, but he says he has full peace of mind now after finalizing his decision a couple days ago.

He'll make his commitment announcement at 3 p.m. PT on YouTube.

"It was just a patient month. I was just waiting to see what the schools would be doing and what changes they would make. Tomorrow will be the day that I [announce]," Banuelos said Sunday. "Honestly, the hardest part is just thinking about all the relationships I made throughout this process. I know I'll probably [maintain] a couple of relationships, but I know they won't be the same as they were before. ...

"I sat down with my mom and dad and we just honestly had a family talk and we were breaking down factors throughout the schools."

Banuelos talked to TrojanSports.com about what stood out to him about each of his three finalists in the end.