As USC looks to add offensive linemen in this recruiting class, it has sent out offers over the last couple months to a few late-bloomers who are seeing their stock soar this fall.

The latest is Ron Carr, a 3-star prospect from Solon, Ohio, who received his scholarship offer Tuesday afternoon.

And he has an especially interesting story to his football development.

Carr grew up as a basketball player who did football on the side, but that focus shifted over the last couple years and following his junior season at Solon High School he told his coach he wanted to play college football.

So they went to work successfully transforming him into the kind of prospect that is now drawing offers and interest from Power 5 programs coast to coast.