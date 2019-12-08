News More News
OL target Courtland Ford raves about USC official visit: 'I loved it there'

Courtland Ford, a 2020 OT from Cedar Hill, Texas, just wrapped up his official visit to USC.
Courtland Ford, a 2020 OT from Cedar Hill, Texas, just wrapped up his official visit to USC. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

With the early signing period less than two weeks away, USC had some key official visitors on campus this weekend while trying to make a strong final impression.

In the case of 3-star offensive tackle Courtland Ford (Cedar Hill HS/Cedar Hill, Texas), the Trojans hit the mark.

