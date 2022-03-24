OL Ty Buchanan becomes 20th USC scholarship player to enter transfer portal

USC coach Lincoln Riley suggested this week that the Trojans could still add double-digit transfers later this spring and into the summer, which means in turn he's expecting more players to exit the program.

On Thursday, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ty Buchanan became the 20th USC scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of last season.

Buchanan, a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from Corpus Christi, Texas, did not play a snap last year and was unlikely to be in the two-deep for the 2022 season.