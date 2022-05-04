OLB Eli'jah Winston is 21st scholarship USC player into portal since Dec.

The most significant roster turnover in USC history -- surely, right? -- continued Tuesday when outside linebacker/rush end Eli'jah Winston entered the transfer portal.

Winston became the 21st USC scholarship player since December to hit the portal. Twenty one.

USC, of course, has also brought in 15 transfers so far, with many more expected before all is said and done.

As for Winston, he projected as USC's third-string rush end behind Romello Height and Korey Foreman. Oft-injured during his time with the Trojans, he totaled 10 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, over 13 career games across four years in the program. He redshirted in 2018 and received the free COVID year in 2020, leaving two years of eligibility.

Winston is the only Trojan to enter the transfer portal after spring practice, as the deadline was May 1 for players to submit their intentions to their school and maintain eligibility to play this season elsewhere. Schools then have two days to fulfill the request and enter a player's name in the portal.

As for the roster overhaul, according to our USC scholarship chart, the Trojans now have 8 open spots to fill. They've taken two transfers since the end of spring -- Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw and Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has pledged double-digit additions again this spring.

Of the 21 former Trojans to enter the portal, 13 have landed at new schools so far, including former five-star wide receiver prospect Bru McCoy, who announced his transfer to Tennessee on Tuesday.

See the full list of USC transfers -- in and out -- here.