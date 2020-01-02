USC senior Nick Rakocevic summed it up precisely last game, when star freshman Onyeka Okongwu sat out against Florida Gulf Coast resting a sprained ankle.

"We're better with Big O out there, obviously," Rakocevic said.

That's an understatement.

The Trojans would be off to a dubious start in Pac-12 play if not for Okongwu, who returned to action Thursday night in Pullman, Wash., and hit 12 of 14 shots from the field for 27 points and 12 rebounds in USC's sloppy 65-56 win at Washington State.

The rest of the Trojans made 11 field goals combined and the team totaled 20 turnovers while letting a struggling Cougars squad keep it close most of the way despite the hosts shooting just 27.8 percent from the field, including a forgettable 3-of-22 performance from its top player CJ Elleby.

USC (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) has won six straight games and has a nice overall record, but the Trojans have so much to prove still. They didn't receive any votes in the latest national polls, and this win won't move the needle at all either.

But Okongwu certainly merits all kinds of national attention and recognition. He's playing like one of the top freshmen in the country, and it's scary to think where this Trojans team would be without him.

Like Thursday night.

USC jumped out to an early 13-point lead and looked to be exerting full control of its seeming matchup advantages against the disjointed Cougars (9-5), who don't have a notable win on their resume and who rely too heavily on Elleby and junior college transfer Isaac Bonton (7 of 26 shooting, team-high 18 points Thursday) to chuck it from the perimeter (call it the Bon Ton Roulet, for those who get the reference).

But the Trojans were so out of control with the basketball they let the Cougars cut it to 31-27 at haltime and get it within 1 on a Bonton 3-pointer to open the second half.

Senior guard Jonah Mathews answered with a 3 of his own for USC, and then Okongwu took over.

The 6-foot-9 freshman scored 17 of the Trojans' next 22 points as the offense started to run through its best player. Washington State had no match for Okongwu inside, and he exploited that advantage time and again.

Except the Trojans weren't necessarily pulling away because Okongwu wasn't getting a ton of help and the Cougars were matching on the other end.

The lead was a slim 50-47 after an Elleby fastbreak dunk when "Big O" answered with the next six points on a skying put-back dunk and two layups -- a nice spin and scoop move in the paint and then a high-low feed from Rakocevic for an easly layup and a 56-47 lead.

The game wouldn't get any closer than 7 points the rest of the way as the Trojans survived those 20 turnovers and an ice-cold 1-of-7 3-point shooting performance.

Mathews was the only other Trojan to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points, but he hit just 1 of 7 shots from the field. Elijah Weaver (8 points) and Isaiah Mobley (7) were the only other teammates to even score 5. Rakocevic finished with 2 points and 10 rebounds.

As for Okongwu, this was his sixth 20-point game and fourth with at least 27 points. It was his sixth double-double in 13 games played and the seventh time he's had 3 or more blocks (3 Thursday).

USC found a ready-made star in the local star from Chino Hills High School. But now the Trojans and coach Andy Enfield have to find the rest of the answers.

Namely, they have to get Rakocevic going with consistency. He has the ability to be one of the steadiest secondary options in the conference, but he has yet to settle into his role playing further away from the basket with Okongwu's arrival this season.

They have to improve their outside shooting, and that may be tough to do at this point of the season. Grad transfer Daniel Utomi had started to come on in recent games, and Mathews can always get hot, but this team has far too many cold stretches like it did Thursday night. It's an Achilles heel.

And fellow 5-star freshman Mobley needs to continue his maturation on the fly. USC knew it was going to have to lean heavily on its highly-touted freshman class -- namely Okongwu and Mobley -- and the 6-foot-10 McDonald's All-American simply doesn't look comfortable enough yet to handle a leading role. The thought was USC would have a demonstrative mismatch advantage with its three bigs, but Okongwu has been the only consistent of the three.

And the point guards -- Weaver and true freshmen Ethan Anderson (2 points, 3 assists, 5 turnovers) and Kyle Sturdivant (2 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover) need to better facilitate the offense. They've shown flashes -- Anderson keyed USC's strong finish in their best win of the season, over LSU -- but like with everything else mentioned already, the dependability hasn't been steady enough.

This Trojans team has the potential to make a run in the Pac-12 and beyond -- any team with Okongwu has that potential. But it can't be all on his young shoulders like it was this time.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**

