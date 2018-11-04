CORVALLIS, Ore. -- This USC football team has a knack for leaving its fans unsatisfied even in victory.

Even in a win that included 509 yards of offense and 332 rushing yards, for that matter.

The Trojans scored the first 21 points Saturday night at Oregon State and nearly squandered it, clinging to an ever-tenuous 7-point lead into the fourth quarter as the host Beavers twice turned the ball over on downs in USC territory.

On the very next play after the second failed fourth down, Aca'Cedric Ware shot through a gaping hole for a 62-yard touchdown run as USC regained some separation on its way to a 38-21 win at Reser Stadium.

But simply beating the Beavers (2-7, 1-5 Pac-12) will do nothing to assuage the concerns of a beleaguered fan base for the Trojans (5-4, 4-3).

It did, however, seem to bring plenty of relief and satisfaction to the players and coaches after back-to-back losses and a week that started with offensive line coach Neil Callaway losing his job and head coach Clay Helton taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

"Really good night for our football team and great team effort," Helton said to start his postgame comments. "I'd like to thank, one, our players because players win games. The way they prepped this week, the effort that they gave to go get a hard road win, I'm so proud of them and thankful for them. I'd also like to thank our coaching staff. That's about as hard a week as you could possibly have and possibly imagine, and for a group of men to hold together and say, 'Let's go get this one, let's go have a great November,' I'd like to thank those two groups."

Again, in the end, it was a 17-point win -- but for most that second half Saturday night it felt much different.

Oregon State came into the weekend ranked 128th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense. The Beavers are an afterthought both in the conference and in terms of national relevance. They were 17-point underdogs.

And USC was in peril in the fourth quarter.

After falling behind 21-0, Oregon State started mounting its comeback -- which could not have come as a surprise to anyone who has followed this Trojans team.

USC had a 14-0 lead at Utah and a 14-3 lead at Texas and got run off the field in both games. The Trojans were up 24-0 at Arizona and 28-7 against Colorado and somehow allowed a degree of suspense to re-enter both of those games.

And so, yes, the Beavers would mount a comeback.

They put together an 8-play, 45-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by special package quarterback Jack Colletto.

On their next series, the Beavers went 8 plays for 85 yards and another touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Jake Luton to Noah Togiai. On both that scoring play and a 43-yard completion to Isaiah Hodgins earlier in the drive, it wasn't even clear who was at fault because there wasn't a USC defender close to making a play.

USC would make it 28-14 on a 2-yard Aca'Cedric touchdown run early in the third quarter-- his second of three rushing TDs -- but Oregon State scored on a third-straight possession, going 75 yards in 11 plays for another TD on a 6-yard Artavis Pierce run to make it 28-21. (A misguided personal foul call against Ajene Harris on an unpreventable late-hit out of bounds helped the Beavers with a first down after facing a third-and-21).

Then things got really interesting.

The USC offense went into a rut, as it often has this fall, with back-to-back untimely three-and-outs (another bad snap from center Toa Lobendahn contributing to the second), and Oregon State looked prime to even the score.

They got to the USC 19 before failing to convert on fourth down, starting in a field goal formation and trying to catch the Trojans off guard with a pass thrown by a wide receiver.

USC again kept the underdog hosts right in it, though. Vavae Malepeai was stripped after a 6-yard run, and a review overturned the initial errant call to award Oregon State the fumble recovery. If not for the quick whistle, it might have been returned for a game-tying touchdown depending on whether the defender was ruled down on the recovery.

Instead, USC again stopped the Beavers on fourth down as Harris closed a lot of ground to knock away a pass to an otherwise open wide receiver downfield.

And finally, the Trojans offense awoke with Ware's long touchdown run. They added a 46-yard Michael Brown field goal later in the fourth quarter.

"I just saw green grass and I saw Dev right there with the block, so it was like I had to take this all the way -- I couldn't get caught," Ware said.

Said quarterback JT Daniels: "That was huge. That was huge when he broke that one. It was a little bit of sigh of relief, big-time momentum change, especially when you're playing on the road."

Interestingly, that was Ware's first carry since his second touchdown -- nearly a full quarter earlier.

Ware rushed for a career-high 205 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per touch and perhaps making some wonder why he wasn't used even more. That said, Malepeai rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries (6.7 YPG) and Stephen Carr went for 49 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries (8.2 YPG) before leaving with an unspecified lower leg injury.

Meanwhile, Daniels finished 14 of 26 passing for 177 yards, 1 TD and 0 interceptions in his return after missing one game due to a concussion.

"I thought the offensive line, really in this week of practice took it to heart that they wanted to control the game," Helton said. "And it's so easy as a play-caller when the run is going because it sets up so many other opportunities. ... It was an easy night when that's happening."

It didn't alway feel that way for those watching.

On paper, the Trojans took care of business -- winning by 17 points, outgaining Oregon State 509 yards to 332, piling up those 332 rushing yards while allowing only 31.

But it never looked like dominance, and until Ware's final touchdown the Trojans' lead never looked comfortable once Oregon State started scoring.

That's the way it goes for this team, though -- even in victory nothing comes easy.

And yet, USC is back in the Pac-12 South hunt in the wake of front-runner Utah's loss to Arizona State (and loss of starting QB Tyler Huntley to a season-ending injury). The Trojans are now one of four teams at the top of the division tied with three losses, while Arizona State retains a tie-breaker over them.

"In that locker room, we all let out a huge scream altogether -- just letting out a bunch of frustration and really breaking through tonight I think as a total team. Now we've got to continue that for the rest of November," Helton said. "We put ourselves back in position, the South is wide open, a lot of teams have got three losses so we'll keep on going."



NOTES: Wide receiver Michael Pittman left the game in the first half with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Freshman Devon Williams took advantage of his opportunity with 3 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.