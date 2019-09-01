Back in December when quarterback Kedon Slovis signed with USC, there was no buzz about the 3-star prospect from Scottsdale, Ariz., even if he was the only QB the Trojans brought in this class.

He had incumbent starter JT Daniels and veteran challengers Jack Sears and Matt Fink ahead of him, and 2020 4-star QB Bryce Young set to join the program the following year.

Slovis was confident he belonged. Even in the face of extended relatives asking the family if he was really making the best decision for his football future, the QB didn't waver on his USC commitment. He was coming in to compete and he was at peace with wherever that took him.

Flash forward just a little more than eight months and Slovis, who beat out Fink and Sears for the backup job in August, is suddenly USC's starting quarterback in an improbable twist that no one could have predicted.

The true freshman took over after halftime Saturday night in the Trojans' season-opening 31-23 win over Fresno State, after Daniels was forced out of the game with a painful-looking knee injury later in the second quarter.

With Daniels' status unknown -- the Trojans are hopeful he can return at some point this season -- the spotlight is now fully on once-overlooked and clearly-underrated 3-star signal caller from Scottsdale.

But if anyone was looking for Slovis to put that all in perspective, well, that's not really his style.

"I don't know, I was just doing what I normally do. It's the same as practice everyday, just in a live environment and everybody is watching this time. I don't think that much changed," he said Saturday night after making his collegiate debut.

