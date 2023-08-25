Arizona: Raymond Pulido

When an early commitment to Alabama didn’t work out late into his senior season, Pulido flipped his pledge to Arizona, and it could definitely work out early. The former four-star is massive at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, and he looks to be primed for a starting job in the Wildcats’ offense.

Arizona State: Jaden Rashada

It’s not conjecture that Rashada could earn some early playing time - he’s expected to be the starter for the Sun Devils, and this was not expected even a few short months ago. An early Miami commit, Rashada flipped to Florida, but when things didn’t work out there (reportedly because of a flawed NIL deal) Rashada landed in Tempe and has now earned the starting job. The former mid-level four-star has a big arm and lots of talent. He should fit in perfectly with new coach Kenny Dillingham.

Cal: Jaivian Thomas

Jaydn Ott is the marquee running back in Berkeley, but there are going to be many options coming out of the backfield and the word out of preseason camp is that Thomas has been very impressive. The high three-star from nearby Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds rushed for about 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in his senior season, and that kind of production cannot afford to stay on the sideline.

Colorado: Dylan Edwards

The entire Colorado team will look different this season, and a massive addition (even though he’s just 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds) will be Edwards, who could be one of the most dynamic and explosive players in college football. An early Notre Dame commitment, it looked as if Edwards could flip to Kansas State (where high school teammate QB Avery Johnson signed), but first-year coach Deion Sanders got him.

Oregon: Cole Martin

Oregon already has a ton of talent on the roster and brought in more through the transfer portal, but Martin might be too good to not see a significant amount of time at cornerback. The four-star from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha is not the biggest corner but he’s filled out and physical. He's super competitive, smart and comfortable with his position coach since it’s his dad, Demetrice Martin, one of the best DB coaches in the country.

Oregon State: Zach Card

Oregon State beat out Washington State and Utah State for Card in the summer prior to his senior season, and he is going to bring more legitimate speed to the Beavers’ offense. Card does not have a big catch radius and he is very undersized at 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds. But the former two-star could definitely outplay that ranking. He's super fast and elusive, and coach Jonathan Smith should find ways to use him early.

Stanford: Tiger Bachmeier

This is no longer David Shaw’s Stanford offense. In comes pass-happy coach Troy Taylor, and Bachmeier could be a huge contributor early in his career. The former four-star was productive at Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley, finishing in the top 20 in California state history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. As an early enrollee, Bachmeier could be ready on day one.

UCLA: Dante Moore

Coach Chip Kelly has not yet named a starting quarterback, but the former five-star who flipped to the Bruins from Oregon after then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the Arizona State job has all the talent in the world. Maybe Moore doesn’t start game one, because Ethan Garbers has more experience, but no quarterback on UCLA’s roster has more skills. He is too good to not be used in the Bruins’ offense.

USC: Tackett Curtis

Linebackers Shane Lee and Eric Gentry have been limited in preseason camp, and Curtis has stepped up in a big way. Even if Lee and/or Gentry are back, the former four-star and Rivals100 member might have earned significant time for the Trojans this season. Curtis, who picked USC over LSU and Ohio State, has been very impressive since stepping on campus and the USC running backs have taken to calling him “Captain America” because of his physical presence.

