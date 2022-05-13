Pac-12 Spotlight: Highlights, predictions for 2023 class

*****

SURPRISE SO FAR: Colorado

Karl Dorrell (AP Images)

Colorado is second in the Pac-12 rankings, aided by 10 early commitments. That’s really the biggest surprise so far for the Buffaloes, that they’ve been so aggressive taking pledges this early in the recruiting cycle and getting a jumpstart on the competition. There are commitments from six states, led by four-star athlete CJ Turner out of Star City, Ark., not traditionally a hot spot for Colorado recruiting. Then coach Karl Dorrell and his staff have had success in both Texas and California this recruiting cycle. Three-star RB AJ Newberry from Grand Prairie (Texas) South Grand Prairie and three-star athlete Adrian Wilson out of Keller (Texas) Central have been nice additions.

*****

MOST IMPORTANT COMMIT SO FAR: Malachi Nelson

If Lincoln Riley had stayed at Oklahoma, there was a very good chance Malachi Nelson was going to play for the Sooners. The five-star quarterback from Los Alamitos, Calif., committed to the Big 12 power, but when Riley surprisingly left for USC, Nelson quickly backed off that pledge and picked the Trojans. There have been a lot of high-level quarterbacks – and some five-stars – at USC in recent years playing that position with mixed results. But Nelson is a perfect fit for Riley’s offense. He had a solid junior season at Los Al last year throwing to fellow USC commit Makai Lemon and four-star receiver Deandre Moore, who has Louisville, USC and others high on the list. Nelson has a low-key demeanor, but he’s focused on building an elite recruiting class around him. Having him on board should help USC get skill players in this class, just the type Riley needs to succeed with the Trojans.

*****

KEEP AN EYE ON: Oregon

Jayden Wayne (Rivals.com)

The Ducks only have three commitments so far, but coach Dan Lanning and his excellent staff of recruiters might only be getting going. There are a ton of prospects that could end up in Oregon’s class – some local, some regional and some national prospects – as Lanning looks to build his first full recruiting class in Eugene. The biggest fish is five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln, who has Oregon after him hard but SEC schools seem to have most of his focus right now. Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star cornerback Caleb Presley and four-star tight end Riley Williams are some others to watch. Three-star DE Collins Acheampong from Anaheim (Calif.) Fairmont Prep is an intriguing prospect who will visit Eugene this weekend.

*****

NEED TO STEP IT UP: Arizona State

Israel Carter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The amount of bad publicity coming out of Arizona State is striking, from NCAA issues to coaches and players leaving to the fate of Herm Edwards over the long term. All of those negative headlines have impacted recruiting. The Sun Devils finished last in the Pac-12 team rankings in 2022 and now they have only one commitment heading into the summer, from three-star quarterback Israel Carter out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial. Arizona has much more traction despite a far worse season. Getting in-state kids is always tough and there are issues within the Sun Devils' program that need to be figured out while also putting together a class.

*****

MY PREDICTION FOR TOP THREE PAC-12 CLASSES