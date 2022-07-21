Pac-12 Spotlight: Summer recruiting scoop

With the summer recruiting season heading into its stretch run before the football season begins, our analysts look at the recruiting landscape in each Power Five conference. We continue the weeklong series today with the Pac-12. PAC-12 RECRUITING RANKINGS

THREE HOTTEST TEAMS

Dante Moore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. USC: Everybody is talking about USC again as coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have sparked a much-needed excitement around the program before even playing a game. The Trojans are the only Pac-12 program with multiple five-star commitments in QB Malachi Nelson and WR Zachariah Branch, who looked like a potential superstar at Future 50. Beating Ohio State and Wisconsin for four-star LB Tackett Curtis out of Many, La., was huge. The Trojans are definitely not done yet as there remain some big fish yet to make their commitments. 2. Washington: Late June and early July has been incredibly productive for coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff as the Huskies have landed 14 of their 18 commitments since June 20. The latest pledge from four-star cornerback Curley Reed out of Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep was the most impressive as he had more than 20 offers to consider. During that stretch, Washington also landed a commitment from three-star DE Anthony James, a former Texas A&M commit, and loaded up along both the offensive and defensive lines. 3. Oregon: Arguably the biggest commitment of the summer came on July 8 when five-star quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King picked the Ducks over Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M and others. Moore is the biggest name by far but landing four-star cornerback Caleb Presley was also big as Washington, Michigan State and others were battling for him. There was a lot of excitement under former coach Mario Cristobal but first-year coach Dan Lanning has sustained that interest and more since taking over the program.

WATCH OUT FOR...

Hunter Clegg

SUMMERTIME BLUES...