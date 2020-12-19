TrojanSports - Pac-12 title game loss full of familiar reminders of USC fans' frustration

**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first .**

"I really think Kedon was trying to throw that ball away and it looked like it came out of his hand a little funky and their kid made a nice play on the sideline. Didn't necessarily get to see the review, but the kid made a nice play. I know he was trying to get that ball out of bounds," Helton said.

Slovis was under pressure again -- as he was most of the night -- being chased out of the pocket, rolling right as he fired a laser toward the that sideline with no Trojans anywhere near. The ball had no loft, and Oregon safety Jamal Hill made an incredible juggling catch to get one foot just inside the line. It took a replay review to overturn the original call of an incompletion, but the Ducks had their dagger.

The ball was supposed to be thrown out of bounds. That's what it looked like, that's what Helton expressed afterward, but that's not what happened.

They found the end zone with 6:16 left after a fourth-down conversion from Slovis to Bru McCoy, a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage that just barely avoided becoming another interception and then a 4-yard touchdown to McCoy on fourth down again to make it a one-score game. The defense forced a quick three-and-out to give USC a shot to tie it with 4:43 on the clock. The offense converted a big third down, was across midfield, driving like it has in these moments all season and ...

After digging perilous deficits all season only to pull off one Houdini routine after another, there was not enough magic left in the bag to overcome the self-inflicted mistakes and struggles up front Friday night as the Ducks closed out a 31-24 win in the Coliseum to claim the Pac-12 title despite not even officially winning their division. (That's a whole other topic).

So while Helton focused on the final result, a once-again dejected fan based fixated on the feeling that in yet another big game the opponent looked more prepared, better coached and simply on a different level.

Sure, it was a one-score game in the end, but Oregon controlled this one from start to finish -- again. This Ducks team isn't nearly the squad that blew USC out on its home field a year ago, but too much of this game looked like that one nonetheless. Starting with the domination up front by Oregon, rattling quarterback Kedon Slovis and forcing him into 3 interceptions -- again.

"We're judged on championships here -- that's the beauty of this place, that's the expectation, that's the standard, that's what we fight for, that's why the hearts are broken in that locker room because that's the only thing we will accept as a team is a championship," Helton said. "The fact of the matter is we're really close, but we obviously didn't get it done tonight and that's the next step."

Clay Helton was somewhere in the bowels of the Coliseum, sting in his voice as he spoke over Zoom about the deflating Pac-12 championship loss to Oregon while the Ducks celebrated on the Trojans' home field, replete with green confetti that would continue to be swept up by the grounds crew as night fell on the Trojans' season.

Here's the worst part of Friday night. Perception is going to be reality -- that's just how it works -- and this loss to this opponent is all the fan base is going to remember now from a 5-1 season..

If the Trojans pull off the comeback yet again, this team is remembered as the poised, never-fazed, indomitable bunch that couldn't be toppled. Instead, the narrative will be that USC put itself in these situations in four of six games (even against a winless Arizona team) and that it was only a matter of time. Fair or not -- again, the fans seize control of the storyline in situations like this -- the perception will be that the 5-0 start was a house of cards that not only fell over Friday night but was taken down by a leaf blower, similar to the ones that were pushing green confetti off the Coliseum field in a frustrating finish to an otherwise fun season.

Is that fair to the players? Probably not, but those are the stakes. As Helton himself noted, the standard at USC is never going to change, no matter how far removed it is from being reality.

"I've never been associated with a group of kids that fight harder or have more heart. There's a lot of hurt souls in our locker room right now, and it's something that I know that our kids wanted extremely badly, to win a championship, and we came up a play too short today," Helton said.

Trojans fans don't feel that one play is what is missing.

They've seen USC lose too many big games like this -- outcoached and outschemed with bad penalties and too many turnovers. The house specialty recipe. They see that even in a year in which Oregon replaced its NFL quarterback, its entire offensive line and had its three best defensive backs opt out of the season, there still remained a clear gap between the programs.

USC was down 14-0 less than 8 minutes into the game as Slovis was intercepted on two of the Trojans' first three drives with the Ducks converting on every opportunity. The first touchdown came as the No. 2 QB Anthony Brown lofted a short pass to Jaylon Redd, who had wiggled himself open on a nice misdirection design after coming in motion left to right only to cut back left again for the score. On the second one, the Ducks got tight end Hunter Kampmoyer wide open in the end zone on a defensive breakdown as outside linebacker Drake Jackson passed him off to cornerback Chris Steele, who didn't adjust in time in choosing between two targets to cover.

Two well-designed, well-executed plays that seemed far easier than most anything the Trojans got on the other end.

While Oregon found a way to function behind a remade offensive line and got just enough out of a first-year starting QB in Tyler Shough (8-of-15 passing for 91 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) -- or his change-of-pace backup Brown, as each tossed 2 TDs -- the Trojans returned experience across their OL and a star QB in Slovis and were dominated up front, finishing with 38 net rushing yards and yielding 3 sacks (and many more pressures that sent Slovis scrambling).

Aside from the difference on the scoreboard, because Oregon is not quite the same offensive team it was a year ago, this one looked too similar in too many ways to that 56-24 beatdown by the Ducks here last November.

For that matter, also too similar to many of the themes that had created the need for dramatic comebacks all season.

USC was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 from the Oregon 44 on the next series after going down 14-0, as the offensive line continues to struggle to generate any push in the run game, especially in short-yardage situations.

Oregon made it 21-7 in the second quarter on a simple fake handoff to spring tight end D.J. Johnson wide open on the left side for a 16-yard catch-and-run TD.

Slovis, who got USC on the board late in the first quarter on a 47-yard touchdown hookup to Amon-Ra St. Brown after Deommodore Lenoir lost his footing leaving the wideout all alone down the sideline, drove the Trojans again midway through the second. He converted on fourth down with an 11-yard strike to safety net Drake London, hit London again for 9 yards on third-and-6, found Gary Bryant Jr. for 10 yards down to the 1 and let Markese Stepp pound it in from there to make it 21-14.

But the hosts never managed to tie it back up, chasing the whole night -- or rather being chased by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Co.

While Oregon routinely capitalized on USC's mistakes, the Trojans couldn't maximize their own such opportunities.

A Kana'i Mauga interception set the offense up at the Ducks 26 at the end of the half, but a false start penalty on third-and-2 added more challenge to the proceedings and ultimately USC came up empty as kicker Parker Lewis missed a 41-yard field goal.

After Oregon made it 28-14 on a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter (helped along by a USC personal foul penalty), the Trojans would get helped in return by two big Ducks penalties on the way to first-and-goal from the 4. But they would ultimately settle for a short field goal to make it 28-17.

More opportunity awaited, as Helton boldly called for an on-side kick, which USC executed perfectly to McCoy. But that drive went nowhere as Thibodeaux sacked Slovis on third down to force a quick punt.

On the next series, safety Talanoa Hufanga, who again played a great overall game for the Trojans with 12 tackles and 2 sacks, came clear on a punt block but ended up not getting any of the ball yet all of the punter for a 15-yard penalty that gave the Ducks a first down and eventually a field goal.

This is when the familiar USC late-game comeback started in earnest.

With St. Brown (7 TD catches in the last three games) now out with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, McCoy took center stage as Slovis connected with him for 28 yards on a crucial fourth-and-8 near midfield and later that 4-yard TD to make it 31-24.

And after the ensuing Oregon three-and-out, Slovis (28 of 52 for 320 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs) would loft a perfect pass down the sideline and over McCoy's shoulder ... but it fell through his arms. A few plays later Slovis threw the fateful interception.

"We didn't have any doubt at all, we believed in each other and we just tried to go out there and execute and unfortunately we just ended up short," London would say afterward.

One dramatic comeback short of a truly memorable season.

Instead, sentiments shifted starkly from the feel-good rally over rival UCLA six days earlier.

The 'Fire Helton' mob was back with renewed vigor in the wake of this one. That's not going to happen, not after a 5-1 campaign in a pandemic season that he navigated well in all respects off the field, and not after the turnaround he and his staff delivered in recruiting, where the Trojans presently have the No. 8 class in the country with the potential to still challenge for a top 5 national finish in that regard. As we wrote on Wednesday, he and his staff deserve a lot of credit for that resounding rebound from the 2020 recruiting nadir.

But just as praise is delivered when merited, criticism is earned too, and the fans aren't wrong to be frustrated.

Since the Trojans' last Pac-12 title in 2017, they are now 4-12 against teams that finished that respective season with a winning record. Oregon was the only opponent to fit that criteria this season, although UCLA was 3-2 entering the game that USC won last week. Either way, this program doesn't feel as close to winning championships as Helton states.

"We put ourself in position and our kids are really, are so close," he said Friday night. "We have made such strides. This has been a young group I've watched grow up and if you think about two years ago the struggles we went through, last year really coming on with Kedon and really playing our best ball down the stretch of the season, and now this year winning the Pac-12 South and putting yourself in a championship game."

Again, though, it's the big games that perpetuate the perception to the contrary.

USC went 5-1 down the stretch of the regular season last year, but the one game it needed to win to garner believers was that Oregon game -- and it wasn't close. (Nor was the bowl game that followed vs. Iowa). This Trojans team is 5-1, but it had a chance to lock up a Pac-12 title and play in a New Year's Six bowl game if it could just beat a 3-2 Ducks team that had lost its last two contests to Oregon State and Cal. It couldn't, and really, it wasn't pretty.

(It should be at least noted that USC started the week preparing for Washington before the Pac-12 announced the Huskies would not be able to play due to COVID-19 setbacks and inserted Oregon in their place on Monday, while the Ducks had last week off after their game vs. UW had been cancelled. It was, meanwhile, USC's third game in 13 days, but to his credit Helton chose not to play up any of those factors as excuses, so we won't either).

"We had those self-inflicted wounds with turnovers and penalties in this game, and to have nine penalties for 98 yards and 3 turnovers and to be in a game and still have a chance to win it is amazing to me," Helton said. "It speaks to their heart, but it's something we have to learn from. In championship games that can cost you a championship and it did tonight."

Yes, the Trojans never stopped trying to pull off yet another late-game stunner, they play hard and they try, the players care, they compete and they do seem to be bonded as a collective in a way past teams might not have been. But the turnovers and penalties aren't merely a footnote to a determined performance -- they remain the common thread in too many of these defeats.

"You know, these kids have taken us and laid a stepping stone of a foundation to what a championship team is going to look like," Helton said. "I'm proud of our older kids and our veterans, one for the way they played, but two where they've got us to, which is on the edge of winning championships. Based on the lessons that we've learned from this season, I know that we'll take a step forward in the future."

Helton will have the chance to prove that next year. After 5-7 and 8-5, 5-1 is progress on paper, and the recruiting successes this cycle are legitimately encouraging.

But it's going to take a lot more than words to engender that kind of public confidence in where things are heading. Friday night was a reminder of how significant the gap remains.

The gap between winning when expected vs. winning championships. And the gap between Helton's perception and fans' reality.